Grandfather (42) jailed on gun charge caught with phone in prison

A GRANDFATHER who was jailed for possession of a semi-automatic pistol has been given another two-month sentence after he was caught with a mobile phone in prison.

Kenneth Fitzsimons (42) was serving the sentence when officers found the phone at Wheatfield Prison, a court heard.

The mother of his infant son had died while he was in custody and he had not been allowed out for the funeral, his defence said.

Read More

Judge Gerard Jones imposed the two-month sentence but made it concurrent to his existing jail term.

Fitzsimons, a father-of- three from Corduff Place, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty. The court heard prison guards found the phone on April 20 this year.

Fitzsimons was serving five-and-a-half years with a release date in 2023. He had no previous convictions for having phones in prison.

The accused had a son who was born while he was in prison, defence solicitor Simon Fleming said.

The mother of that child had died while Fitzsimons was inside and he did not get to go to that funeral, he said.

Fitzsimons accepted he had made some “poor choices,” Mr Fleming said. He had already been disciplined in prison and the solicitor asked the judge not to add to the accused’s sentence.

Fitzsimons was jailed at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in 2019 for possession of loaded pistols, dangerous driving and resisting arrest.

His son Dean Fitzsimons, then aged 19, was jailed for seven years for a range of offences, including possessing firearms.

The father and son were caught with loaded pistols before Kenneth Fitzsimons led gardaí on a high-speed chase in west Dublin on June 23, 2019.

Kenneth Fitzsimons was stabbed earlier that year by people who were threatening Dean and he carried out the offence in a bid to protect him, the circuit court had heard.