Grandad spent a night in custody after walking into garda station while ‘inebriated’

A GRANDFATHER who had become “inebriated” before he walked into a garda station in an aggressive manner has been fined €200 for a public order offence.

Christopher Murtagh (54) ended up being arrested and spending the night in custody, a court heard.

Murtagh, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard the accused came in to Store Street garda station in an aggressive manner at 12.15am last June 26.

He smelled strongly of alcohol and as gardaí attempted to calm him down, he became “increasingly aggressive,” a garda sergeant said.

The accused was arrested and charged.

Murtagh ended up being kept in custody overnight because of his level of inebriation, his solicitor Yvonne Bambury said.

The accused, who was not working, had six children and four grandchildren, Ms Bambury said.

He was suffering from a spinal injury and was currently homeless.

Murtagh had previous issues with drugs but they were long since behind him and he had no other charges pending.