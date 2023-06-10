Grandad had a knife up his sleeve when stopped by gardaí after ‘looking furtive’

Kevin Gogarty said he saw the knife beside a bench he was sitting on and took it on himself to discard it when he was stopped by gardaí

Andrew Phelan

A grandfather caught with a knife up his sleeve on a city street said he had found it in a public area and had taken it on himself to discard it when gardaí stopped him.