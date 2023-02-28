| 5.3°C Dublin

Graham Dwyer to learn outcome of his murder appeal next month

Shane Phelan

The outcome of killer Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara will be known next month.

The Court of Appeal has listed the case for judgement on March 24.

