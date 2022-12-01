| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Graham Dwyer seeking retrial over manner phone data was allowed into evidence

Graham Dwyer Expand

Close

Graham Dwyer

Graham Dwyer

Graham Dwyer

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Convicted killer Graham Dwyer is seeking a retrial because of the manner in which the trial judge in his case decided to allow phone metadata evidence obtained by gardaí to be put before the jury.

The 50-year-old Foxrock architect’s appeal against his 2015 conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara finally got under way today following Dwyer’s separate and ultimately successful challenge to the law under which his metadata was retained and seized.

Most Watched

Privacy