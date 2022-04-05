The Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) has ruled in favour of convicted killer Graham Dwyer in his challenge against Ireland’s data retention laws.

It published a judgment this morning which will bolster Dwyer’s chances in a separate appeal against his conviction and could have far-reaching consequences for the investigation of serious crime across the continent.

The Luxembourg court said EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communications for the purposes of combating serious crime.

Ireland’s Supreme Court had intended on making a similar finding, upholding a 2018 High Court ruling in Dwyer’s favour.

The Indo Daily: Almost the perfect murder – How Graham Dwyer murdered Elaine O'Hara

The Supreme Court signalled it wanted to limit its ruling so that the finding would not have retrospective effect – which would have potentially stopped Dwyer from using the finding as a ground of appeal.

However, the CJEU said the Supreme Court could not impose “a temporal limitation on the effects of a declaration of invalidity of a national law that provides for such retention”.

This means Dwyer will be able to use the High Court and Supreme Court rulings as a ground of appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

Today’s ruling was not unexpected. An Advocate General, or legal advisor, to the court had previously published a legal opinion along the same lines.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said Justice Minister Helen McEntee had noted the CJEU’s judgment.

“The case will now revert to the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice will consider, together with the Attorney General’s Office, the judgment of the Supreme Court when the case is finalised,” it said.

“It is expected that the Supreme Court’s judgment will bring clarity in this important area to inform the necessary legislation, thus supporting to the greatest degree possible the work of An Garda Síochána to tackle crime and carry out effective investigations. This legislation will need to take account of the outcome of the Supreme Court’s referral to the Court of Justice of the European Union, and the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

Foxrock architect Dwyer was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Mobile phone metadata was of significant assistance to the investigation.

This data, which showed where certain phones were at certain times and what other phones they were in contact with, proved crucial to identifying him as a suspect following Ms O’Hara’s disappearance.

Dwyer will now seek to rely on the CJEU ruling in his separate challenge to his conviction, where he intends to argue the data should not have been admitted in evidence at his trial.

Although the CJEU decision bolsters his appeal, it does not necessarily mean his conviction will be overturned.

If the Court of Appeal finds that the metadata evidence should have been excluded from his trial, it will have to weigh up whether there was sufficient other evidence to prove the case against Dwyer.

The State could also point to a significant Supreme Court ruling in a case called JC, which found that evidence obtained in breach of a person's rights could be admissible if the breach was inadvertent.

Such an argument could be made as investigating gardaí used the laws that were in place at the time.

That law, contained in the 2011 Communications Act, required mobile operators to keep data for two years and allowed gardaí access it on the request of a chief superintendent.

But, following a challenge by Dwyer, this was found by the High Court to contravene EU law and the European Convention on Human Rights as it was general and indiscriminate.

As a result of the 2018 ruling, hundreds of investigations, including many related to the distribution of child sexual abuse material, have been impacted.

The introduction of a new legislative regime for gardaí to access such data has been delayed while the matter is before the Irish and EU courts.

The Supreme Court signalled it would essentially uphold the High Court ruling, finding that the manner in which gardaí accessed retained phone data did not meet EU standards due to a lack of independent oversight.

But the Supreme Court did not finalise its ruling, instead referring a number of key questions on EU law to CJEU first.

These included the question in relation to whether it had the discretion to rule that its findings would not have retrospective effect.

Now that the CJEU had given its ruling, the Supreme Court judgment is expected to be finalised in the coming months.

The CJEU said today it confirmed, in the first place, its settled case-law.

This holds that EU law precludes national legislative measures which provide, as a preventative measure, for the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communications, for the purposes of combating serious crime.

The court said the EU’s privacy and electronic communications directive does not merely create a framework for access to such data through safeguards to prevent abuse, but enshrines in particular the principle of the prohibition of the storage of traffic and location data.

It said the objective of combating serious crime, as fundamental it may be, does not, in itself, justify the general and indiscriminate retention of all traffic and location data.

The ruling does not rule out the retention of data entirely.

It said the court confirmed that for the purposes of combating serious crime and preventing serious threats to public security, the targeted retention of traffic and location data which is limited, was not precluded.

Also not prohibited is the “expedited retention” or “quick freeze” of traffic and location data in the possession of service providers.

However, many member states have argued such measures are not sufficient for the prevention and detection of serious crime.

The CJEU also said the general and indiscriminate retention of IP addresses assigned to the source of an internet connection and the civil identity of users of electronic communications systems was not prohibited.