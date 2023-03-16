| 13.4°C Dublin

GP cleared of ‘sexually motivated’ massage on woman but guilty of professional conduct over follow-up calls and texts

Seán McCárthaigh

A locum GP has been cleared of a charge of professional misconduct for giving an alleged “sexually motivated” massage to a female patient who attended his late-night surgery in Cork over four years ago.

However, Dr Syed Rafaqat Ali Shah was found guilty on two other counts of professional misconduct over inappropriate contact with the same woman by phone and text over the following weeks.

