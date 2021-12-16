‘Gold scrapper’ bought and sold stolen All-Ireland medal

A “RECKLESS” gold dealer, who bought and sold a stolen All-Ireland winners medal, has been spared a sentence and a criminal conviction.

John Peddubriwny (62) of Camac Park, Bluebell, admitted possessing stolen property.

It followed an investigation when the 1987 medal won by former Meath footballer Martin O’Connell was taken with other items from his parents’ home on November 17, 2020.

Dublin District Court heard Peddubriwny worked as a “gold scrapper” in Dublin’s Francis Street. He got a call from a man who told him he had “gold for sale”, and they met on November 18.

Peddubriwny weighed and bought the All-Ireland medal and other gold jewellery: an elderly woman’s wedding band, a chain and a jubilee medal, worth about €1,000.

He paid €571 for them at a rate of €15 a gram and then supplied them to another gold trader for €18.36 a gram.

The other gold items were melted down.

But the second gold dealer became aware of media coverage of the theft and spared the All Ireland medal, which has been recovered.

Pleading for leniency, Peddubriwny’s barrister said his client was from England originally but has lived in Ireland for 13 years. As a result, he was unaware of the significance of the GAA medal.

The offence was caused by recklessness. Peddubriwny no longer worked in the gold business, the defence said.

Judge Treasa Kelly applied the Probation of Offenders Act, sparing him a criminal record as well as a sentence.