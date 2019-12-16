'Go back to your own country' - Dole queue woman in racist rant at shop worker, court hears

Michelle McCullagh (41) "stirred up hatred" when she called the woman a "P**i b**ch" before threatening to cut her throat after another jobless man had confronted the victim for moving shopping baskets.

McCullagh, who was collecting her social welfare money at the time, had more than 200 criminal convictions and was under the influence of "intoxicants". Judge Paula Murphy adjourned a decision on her case and remanded her in custody.

The accused, of Westcourt, Basin Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty to using words and behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred.

The charge is under Section 2 of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989.

A threat to kill charge was withdrawn and struck out.

Escalated

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at a post office in a newsagent's at Dorset Street in the north inner city on March 21 last.

Garda Eimear Cantwell said a queue had formed at the post office where people were collecting social welfare.

A man entered the shop and moved baskets, which led the victim to place the baskets back into position.

The incident escalated and the man told her to "f**k off".

The accused was at the top of the queue and when she saw what was happening, she told the shop worker: "Go back to your own country" and referred to her as a "P**i b**ch", Gda Cantwell said.

McCullagh had said: "Taking our jobs, what the f**k is she doing in this country? She should go back to her own," the garda continued.

As she made her way past the victim, the accused went up to her face and said "I'm going to kill you" in a very aggressive and forceful manner.

The woman was told her throat would be cut and the accused "made an action reflecting" this.

The victim was in fear and thought she was going to be seriously harmed, Gda Cantwell continued.

McCullagh was identified on CCTV and was co-operative when questioned.

Gda Cantwell agreed with defence barrister Joseph Mulrean that McCullagh "shouldn't have got involved" and it was a situation that "got out of control".

The accused had 212 prior convictions for assault, theft, weapons and other offences.

A victim impact statement was given to the judge but not read out to the court.

The accused accepted she had engaged in behaviour that was "completely wrong," and apologised to the victim, Mr Mulrean said.

Irish Independent