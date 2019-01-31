Girl's bravery praised as garda convicted of sex assault on young female relative

A garda has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female relative when she was just 10 years old.

The garda, who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity, will be sentenced on May 8 following the preparation of a victim impact report.

He briefly lowered his head and put his face in his hands when the 11-1 majority verdict was delivered.

The girl's parents wept and embraced at the back of the courtroom.

The judge at the Circuit Criminal Court remanded the man on continuing bail after hearing there was no objection from the State.

He warned it was not to be taken by the culprit as indicating he would receive a lenient sentence.

"I am very impressed with the evidence given by [the girl] and with her bravery," the judge added.

"To go through a process like this is far from easy, even for an adult."

During the trial, the court heard the girl had travelled with her mother and her grandparents to the home of the accused and his wife, the girl's aunt.

The adults went to a function that night while the girl stayed in with the accused's own young son and a babysitter.

The garda left the family gathering early to go home and allow the babysitter to leave and the court heard he went into the bedroom where the girl was staying and sexually assaulted her.

A doctor who examined the girl in a sexual assault unit said her mother had told him her daughter had said her uncle came into the bedroom where she was sleeping and rubbed her inappropriately.

The accused man denied the charge.

The girl's father told the court his wife rang him the next morning to tell him what their daughter had said.

He travelled to the garda's home and confronted him.

The defendant said "Oh God no, no" when it was put to him that he had touched the girl inappropriately.

He told Gsoc investigators the allegations against him were "all lies" and told a superintendent the girl was "a good kid but a compulsive liar".

Irish Independent