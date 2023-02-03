Girl with hearing loss after hospital’s attempt to remove bead lodged in ear settles High Court case for €250,000

A young girl, who suffered some hearing loss after an attempt was made at a hospital A&E to remove a bead lodged in her ear, has settled a High Court action for over €250,000.

Hannah Jones was six and making a necklace with beads when she inserted a bead in her left ear and had to be referred to Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street, Dublin to have it removed.

It was claimed that during the attempted removal of the bead at the emergency department over 10 years ago the young girl suffered a traumatic perforation of her left eardrum resulting in hearing loss. It was further claimed that the child was crying hysterically, began to bleed, and was in severe pain.

The hospital admitted negligence and a breach of duty in relation to her care and treatment at the emergency department on January 4, 2012.

Her counsel Bruce Antoniotti SC, instructed by Cranny solicitors, told the court Hannah’s mother, after the attempted removal was unsuccessful, was told she would be referred to the hospital’s Ear, Nose and Throat Department. But after five days when there was no referral, she contacted the hospital and was told to come back to A&E.

Counsel said Hannah’s mother was told that the bead would have to be removed under general anaesthetic and on January 12, 2012, the child had the operation.

The bead, counsel said, was embedded deep in the canal and a perforation of the eardrum was noted.

A review later confirmed a 40-decibel conductive hearing loss in the left ear. Counsel said Hannah, a few years later, had a hearing aid fitted which has been successful.

Hannah of Hampton Wood Road, Meakstown, Dublin who is now 16, had through her mother Jillian Jones, Temple Street Hospital.

It was claimed there was a failure or neglect to appreciate the risk associated with the young child's condition on January 4, 2012, and an attempt to remove the bead when it was unsafe to do so, giving rise to the injuries complained of.

It was further claimed that there was a failure or neglect to provide expeditious medical intervention to the child and as a result, there was a delay which gave rise to the development of infection in the ear.

There was also, it was further claimed, a failure to exercise all due and reasonable care, skill, competence, diligence, and judgment in and about the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, management, care, and removal of the bead from the child's ear.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said he had no hesitation in approving the €250,900 settlement which he said was fair and reasonable.