Girl with hearing loss after hospital’s attempt to remove bead lodged in ear settles High Court case for €250,000

The High Court, Dublin. (Stock image) Expand

Tim Healy

A young girl, who suffered some hearing loss after an attempt was made at a hospital A&E to remove a bead lodged in her ear, has settled a High Court action for over €250,000.

Hannah Jones was six and making a necklace with beads when she inserted a bead in her left ear and had to be referred to Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street, Dublin to have it removed.

