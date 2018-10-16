A 14-month-old child, who was hit in the face by a shower of broken glass, has been awarded €37,500 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Girl who was injured by broken glass during fatal collision awarded €37.5k

Barrister Samantha Cruess-Callaghan told the court that little Stella Danijelianc had been strapped into a child’s seat in the rear of her mother’s car when it was involved in a serious road crash.

Ms Cruess-Callalghan, who appeared with Rose Sweeney of Coleman Legal Partners, said Stella, whose mother Gajane, lives at St Joseph’s Terrace, Gallows Hill, Sligo, was cut in several places on her face by tiny shards of glass.

She said the accident happened on October 30 2014, and Stella, who is now aged five, sustained multiple significant abrasions to the right side of her face from pieces of shattered glass.

A car in front of Ms Danijelianc’s vehicle had apparently collided with an oncoming truck which had then lost control.

Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, heard that Ms Gajane Danijelianc’s vehicle had been crashed into by the out–of-control truck. An occupant in the second car that had been struck had unfortunately lost their life in the accident.

Stella had been taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Sligo Regional Hospital where her wounds had been cleaned and treated with an anti-biotic cream.

Ms Cruess-Callaghan told Judge Groarke that insurers for three defendants in the case, Nina Perepecina Petrossiene, the National Truck Rental Company and Gary Faherty had made a settlement offer of €37,500 to Stella and she was recommending it to the court.

Counsel said there were a few little marks which were by now barely discernible on Stella’s face and under her hairline.

Judge Groarke said it was a good settlement on Stella’s behalf and approved the offer.

