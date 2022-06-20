Girl who tripped in playground and suffered cut forehead settles High Court case for €70,000

A young girl who tripped in a playground and suffered a cut to her forehead has settled a High Court action for €70,000.

Judith Byrne was four when she fell over a black rubber mesh mat which was allegedly protruding from the grass at her local playground, it was claimed.

Judith, who is now seven, through her mother Sarah Byrne, Alma Court, Ranelagh, Dublin, sued Dublin City Council over the accident at the playground at Ranelagh Gardens Park on September 5, 2018.

In an affidavit, her mother said Judith who was at the playground with her father ran towards a slide but tripped and stumbled forward against the top of the slide because a black rubber mesh mat was protruding from the grass.

The girl impacted her head against the edges of the slide and sustained a burst laceration to the left side of her forehead.

The laceration had to be repaired in hospital while the girl was under general anaesthetic.

Tracey Ennis Faherty BL, for Judith, told the court the child has been left with a 4cm scar over her eyebrow. Medical reports indicated it was permanent in nature and obvious at a conversational distance but was expected to fade over time.

Counsel said a full defence had been filed in the case.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Garrett Simons noted liability was at issue in the case and the City Council contended an unknown third party had interfered with the mat.

The council also said the playground was regularly inspected which the judge said was borne out by the documents which came to light in the discovery process of the case.

The judge said the crucial fact was there was a risk in relation to liability of the case . He said it was a good settlement and he told Judith’s mother “a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush”.

Mr Justice Simons said he had the benefit of three medical report and also inspected the scar which he said was “just about noticeable” but the little girl appeared to be handling it very well.