Girl who fractured ankle jumping off trampoline awarded €35,000

A schoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off a trampoline has settled her High Court action for €35,000.

Shauna O'Gorman, now aged 13, was attending a gymnastic event as part of a school tour. Children were taking turns jumping on the trampoline and Ms O'Gorman, who had already jumped on the trampoline once, was just finishing her second go when the accident happened.

Ms O'Gorman, through her father Joseph O'Gorman, sued Irish Gymnastics Ltd, trading as Gymnastics Ireland with offices at Blanchardstown, Dublin and which carries on business at Excel Gymnastics, Celbridge Industrial Estate, Celbridge, Co Kildare as a result of the accident on June 12, 2015.

It was claimed there was a failure to direct the activity appropriately and a failure to ensure the matting was properly and appropriately placed. It was further claimed a hazard was allegedly allowed to be exposed in the activity area.

The claims were denied and it was contended there was alleged negligence on the part of the little girl, who it was claimed landed on a crash mat in an awkward manner. It was also alleged that she failed to say she had previously broken her left foot.

It was also claimed the girl allegedly failed to follow the specific and repeated instructions given to her regarding the correct way to land on the mats.

Ms O'Gorman's counsel, Sara Moorehead SC, told the court that the children were jumping on to matting on the floor and another parent would say she felt the mats on the floor were not close enough together.

The fracture of the ankle, counsel said, was "uneventful" and an MRI last year showed the child's ankle was back to normal.

The court heard she had a plaster on her ankle and could not go on holiday to Turkey for the first week of the family holiday that year, but was allowed to fly for the second week.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one and there was a risk if the case went on Ms O'Gorman - of Shanliss Avenue, Santry - may not succeed.

Online Editors