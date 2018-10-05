A teenage girl who was injured when she was knocked down as she tried to cross a road near her home after buying an ice cream has settled her High Court case for €47,500.

Girl hit by car while crossing road after buying ice cream settles case for €47,500

Shannon Whelan Loy (14), of St Lawrence's Terrace, Howth, Co Dublin, suffered a fracture to her leg. She had to have surgery and had to wear a leg cast for eight weeks.

It was claimed the driver failed to have any due regard to pedestrian traffic which was likely to be at or on the road.

There was an alleged failure to observe the presence of the ice cream vendor's van and to approach it with caution knowing there could be children in the immediate vicinity.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told Shannon was 10 years old at the time of the accident. She missed more than two months at school because of her injury.

The judge approved the settlement.

Shannon had sued the driver of the car through her mother, Catherine Whelan.

The driver was Krystian Kowalski, with an address care of AIG Insurance company, North Wall IFSC, Dublin.

The accident happened on September 30, 2014, at Birchdale, Kinsealy, Swords, Co Dublin.

