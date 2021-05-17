Girl has been left ‘traumatised’ after ‘savage’ attack by friend’s farm dog

A €175,000 High Court settlement awarded to a girl who was the victim of a horrific dog attack on a friend’s farm will send shock waves through the farming community.

The significant case highlights the dangers of farms, farmyards and farm animals as well as the risk involved when non-farm workers are allowed on the property.

During the case, counsel for the child cited the common practice on farms of the dog being permitted to wander freely around the property.

It was further claimed there was a failure by the farmer to take any or any adequate precaution to prevent the dog from becoming and remaining a danger to people, particularly the child.

ICMSA President, Pat McCormack, said that the whole episode was distressing for the child, her family “but no less for the farmer involved, who — I can guarantee — would have been deeply upset”.

Mr McCormack said that some of the confusion and emotions around cases like this arose from a fundamental misapprehension about the nature of a working farm: “A working farm is, first and foremost, a workplace and ICMSA have always felt that the law and insurance around farms should reflect that reality”, he said.

The now 14-year old girl, who cannot be named by order of the court, was seven years old when the dog attacked her.

Her counsel, Oonah McCrann SC, said the girl was “savaged by a sheepdog on a friend’s property” and suffered significant scarring. She is happy to be now wearing a face mask during the pandemic as it covers up her scars, counsel added.

The parties in the case cannot be named because the girl cannot be identified by order of the court. Through her father, the girl sued the farmer who owned the dog as a result of the attack on October 4, 2014.

The sheepdog, it was claimed, was allowed to roam freely around the farmyard. It was claimed that when she was a lawful visitor on the property, the dog then owned by the farmer jumped without warning on the child and violently bit her about the face and neck.

The court heard that dog had the girl’s face between his jaws as he violently shook her and flesh from her nose, forehead and upper and lower lips as well as her neck and gums were torn away.

The child had seven areas of injury to her face, including flesh missing from her lips and puncture wounds on her neck, between her eyebrows and under her chin. Her gums were also torn away from her lower teeth.

She was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children Crumlin, Dublin, where she underwent plastic surgery for her facial injuries. She now has a number of permanent scars around her nose, lips and neck.

Following the attack, she suffered recurring nightmares, remains very traumatised and becomes extremely frightened and wary when in the presence of strange dogs, it was claimed.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that liability was not an issue.

Approving the settlement, the judge said the girl had an awful experience and he hoped that she will now be able to put it behind her.