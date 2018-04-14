Girl bitten by dog settles her €92,000 claim for damages

A girl (17) who as a young child was attacked and bitten about the lips by a dog has settled her High Court action for €92,000.

Aoife Walsh was three-and-a-half when a Jack Russell called Trigger bit her on the lips, the court heard.

Oonah McCrann SC said the child suffered injuries to her lips and has been left with some scarring and she has difficulty wearing lipstick. She said Aoife was now afraid of dogs. Ms Walsh, of Oldbridge Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin, through her father Liam Walsh, sued the dog owners, Aishling Fagan and Paul Barry, of Oldbridge View, Lucan, following the attack on September 19, 2004.

The case was before the court for assessment of damages only. It was claimed there was a failure to keep proper control of the dog or take adequate steps which would have prevented the accident from taking place.

It was further claimed a dangerous animal had been allowed to roam in a premises where children would be present. Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross, said the scarring was only noticeable when pointed out.

