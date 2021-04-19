Girl (9) whose foot was trapped and injured in shopping centre escalator receives €25,000 settlement offer

A judge has approved a €25,000 settlement offer to a nine-year-old girl whose right foot was trapped and injured while travelling down an escalator in The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, Dublin.

Barrister Eileen McAuley, counsel for Katie Malone and her mother Yvonne Doherty Malone, told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court that the girl’s father managed to free her foot after having heard her scream.

Ms McAuley, who appeared with Synnott Lawline Solicitors for Katie, of Marian Crescent, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, said the girl’s foot became caught in the side of the escalator and she sustained a laceration to the top of her foot.

Following treatment in a First Aid station she had been brought to the paediatric emergency department of Tallaght Hospital where a local anaesthetic was applied and she received five sutures while conscious but sedated with gas.

Ms McAuley said Katie had been left with a small scar which a paediatric consultant had said would continue to improve in appearance but would not resolve fully.

Counsel recommended acceptance of the €25,000 settlement offer which was approved by Judge O’Connor.

