Girl, 6, tells trial her father regularly choked her

A six-year-old girl told a specialist Garda interviewer that her father regularly choked her.

At Ennis Circuit Court, a jury heard the girl say her father "always does that to me when he gets mad”.

The jury watched a video recording of the specialist Garda interview of the girl where she said that her father also slapped her on her ear and eye.

The girl stated: "He always hits me.”

She stated that she was hurt and sore.

She stated that during the alleged assault in June 2017, her father "was choking me with his two hands”.

Asked how long did it last by the specialist Garda interviewer, the girl said “two minutes”.

In the case, the 35-year-old father has pleaded not guilty to assaulting, mishandling and ill-treating the then six-year-old child in his care in a manner likely to cause unnecessary injury to the child’s health contrary to Section 246 of the Children’s Act at the family’s then home on June 3, 2017.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan explained to the jury that the girl - now aged 10 - was located in another room at Ennis courthouse and was available for cross examination via video link on her direct evidence.

However, counsel for the girl’s father, Pat Barrscale BL, told the court that he would not be cross examining the witness on behalf of his client and Judge O’Callaghan said that this was very much noted and acknowledged.

The parents of the girl are now estranged and in evidence the girl’s mother told the court today that she took photos of the girl’s face after the alleged assault on June 3, 2017.

Asked what she saw in the photos shown to the jury, the mother said that they showed a palm print on her daughter’s neck "and finger prints on her face showing that she had been roughed up”.

A medical exam on the girl carried out 11 days detected no evidence of physical injuries.

The report stated that the photos showing multiple bruising around eye, cheek and neck was consistent with the clear story given by the mother and daughter.

The medical report expressed concern for the health and safety of the girl.

In a voluntary Garda interview, the accused stated that the incident with his daughter "was although bad was not as bad as it was made out to be”.

The man denied that he tried to choke his daughter and struck her on the eye or ear.

He said: “that is not what happened.”

He said that he did grab his daughter’s arm and by the scruff of the jumper after an incident over a tablet between his daughter and another sibling.

The father said that the bruising in the photos “wasn’t by my hand”.

The State case concluded today and closing speeches will be made in the case today.