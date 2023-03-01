| 7°C Dublin

Girl (5) allegedly attacked by dog while on playdate in council house sues Kildare County Council

Tim Healy

A girl on a playdate who claimed she suffered injuries when she was suddenly attacked by a Belgian Shepherd dog has sued a county council and the tenants of a house where the alleged incident occurred.

It is claimed Patrycja Cisowski, who was five-years-old at the time, has been left with nasty scarring on her right inner thigh as a result of the alleged attack at a council house in Cois Na Feadain, Naas, Co Kildare.

