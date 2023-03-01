Girl (5) allegedly attacked by dog while on playdate in council house sues Kildare County Council

A girl on a playdate who claimed she suffered injuries when she was suddenly attacked by a Belgian Shepherd dog has sued a county council and the tenants of a house where the alleged incident occurred.

It is claimed Patrycja Cisowski, who was five-years-old at the time, has been left with nasty scarring on her right inner thigh as a result of the alleged attack at a council house in Cois Na Feadain, Naas, Co Kildare.

The dog, which was owned by council tenants, attacked and bit the girl without warning after she attended the house on a playdate eight years ago, it is claimed.

Kildare County Council, which rented the house, has denied all claims and contends it did not owe any duty of care to the girl in respect of dog attacks in the premises.

In an affidavit, the girl’s solicitor Liam Moloney said she was left with permanent, noticeable and nasty scarring.

On Wednesday, the solicitor sought discovery orders over certain documents from the council, in preparation of the case, from the Deputy Master of the High Court, who deals with applications in cases on their way to trial.

The documents include the tenancy agreement on the house and all documentation on the council rules on keeping dogs in local authority housing.

Patrycja (now 13) of Radharc an Caislean, Naas, Co Kildare, has through her father Robert Cisowski sued the owners of the dog, Dylan and Brendan Doran and Bernadette Dawson, all of Cois na Feadain, as a result of the alleged incident at the house on March 24, 2015.

The council was also sued.

Deputy Master John Glennon was told judgment has already been granted in default of appearance against the three dog owners.

In the proceedings, it is claimed that there was a failure to adequately secure the premises so as to ensure the dog was not at liberty to go freely about.

There was also an alleged failure to maintain the dog under effectual control or under the control of another responsible person at all times.

It is further claimed that a guard dog was allowed to be on the premises in an alleged breach of the terms of the tenancy agreement with the council.

The council, in its defence, has contended the claim is misconceived. It argues no cause of action can be maintained and as a housing authority, it does not owe any duty of care to the girl in respect of dog attacks in the premises let to the tenants.

The Deputy Master granted five categories of discovery to the Cisowski side and gave the council 10 weeks to produce the documents.