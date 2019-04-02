A three-year-old girl, whose nose was broken when a table blew over outside a restaurant, has been awarded €30,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Girl (3) whose nose was broken when table blew over outside restaurant awarded €30k damages

Barrister Ivan Daly said that Lily Spratt, now aged almost five, had been injured when a table in an outdoors seating area was blown against her face outside an O’Brien’s Sandwich Bar, at Lower Grand Canal Street, Dublin.

He told Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, that Lily had been taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where her nose had been repaired under general anaesthetic.

He said Lily, who sued Adleo Limited through her mother Emma Kelly, Alexandra Quay, York Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4 had fully recovered since the accident in April 2018.

“Certainly there is no question of any disfigurement of her nose,” Mr Daly told the court.

Mr Daly, who appeared with Spelman Callaghan Solicitors for Lily, said he was recommending the court accept the settlement offer on the part of Adleo Limited.

Judge Groarke said he considered the offer to be a very good one and approved the settlement.

