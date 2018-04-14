Girl (17) attacked and bitten by Jack Russell as a child settles High Court action for €92,000

A 17-year-old girl who as a young child was attacked and bitten about the lips by a dog has settled her High Court action for €92,000.

Aoife Walsh was three-and-a-half when the Jack Russell called Trigger bit her on the lips and swung her from side to side, the court heard.

Oonah McCrann SC said the child suffered injuries to her lips and has been left with some scarring including a bulge in the lower lip area and she has difficulty wearing lipstick. She said Aoife was now afraid of dogs . Ms Walsh, of Oldbridge Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin, through her father Liam Walsh, sued the dog owners, Aishling Fagan and Paul Barry, of Oldbridge View, Lucan, as a result of the attack on September 19, 2004. The case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

It was claimed there was a failure to keep any or any proper control of the dog when they knew or ought to have known it was dangerous and had the propensity to bite. It was also claimed there was a failure to take any or any adequate steps which would have prevented the accident from taking place.

It was further claimed that a dangerous animal had been allowed to roam in a premises where they knew or ought to have known that children would be present. Aoife suffered a number of jagged wounds to the upper and lower lips and was bleeding profusely and rushed to hospital. She was discharged from hospital after two days but it was claimed she was very traumatised by the incident.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who examined the scarring, said it was only noticeable when pointed out.

Online Editors