A 10-year-old girl, who suffered a fracture to her left foot when a heavy radiator fell off the wall in her school, has been awarded just over €56,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

A 10-year-old girl, who suffered a fracture to her left foot when a heavy radiator fell off the wall in her school, has been awarded just over €56,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Girl (10) who suffered fracture when radiator fell on her foot awarded €56k

Barrister Eileen McAuley, counsel for Keira Kuts, of Carlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, told Judge John O’Connor the accident had happened in October 2016 when the girl was only seven.

Ms McAuley, who appeared with Synnott Lawline Solicitors, for Keira said she had been with her class in the library of St Catherine’s Senior School, Cabra, when the heavy iron radiator had come away from the wall and struck Keira on the foot.

Counsel said Keira, who sued through her father Roman Kuts, had been immediately taken by car to the accident and emergency department of Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Her foot had been x-rayed and it had been found that a metatarsal bone in her foot had been fractured.

She had been put in a cast for four weeks and then had to use a boot for another four weeks. Her foot had been found to be entirely normal when reviewed last year.

Ms McAuley said the fracture had fully healed and doctors were entirely satisfied there would be no long term effects.

Judge O’Connor approved a settlement offer of €55,000 together with €1,168 special damages.

Online Editors