Gift set thief told he is ‘not the victim’

A father-of-one who shoplifted cosmetic gift sets from a pharmacy had more than 130 previous convictions, mostly for theft, a court has heard.

Vincent O’Shea was given a nine-month suspended sentence at Dublin District Court.

Judge John Hughes warned him to “keep his nose clean”, as the sentence would be activated if he was “up for double parking” in the next two years.

O’Shea (42), with an address at a hostel in Cabra, pleaded guilty to theft on September 9, 2020.

The court heard he went to Active Life pharmacy on Talbot Street and stole cosmetic gift sets worth a total of €459.

He was identified on CCTV and later charged.

The court heard the vast majority of his previous convictions were theft-related.

O’Shea had started taking cannabis at 16 before progressing to cocaine and heroin by 18 but he was now clean for a number of years, his solicitor Matthew De Courcy said.

O’Shea suffered from “acute health difficulties” including anxiety and depression.

“There is a victim in this case and it’s not Mr O’Shea, it’s the staff and owners of the premises that he stole from,” Judge Hughes said, adding that anxiety “goes with the territory” of drug addiction.