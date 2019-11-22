'Ghost broker' who sold fraudulent insurance policies to motorists remanded in custody

Martin Hanudel (26) of Tubberclaire Meadows, Athlumney, Co Meath is facing 12 charges of fraud under section 6 of the Criminal Justice Act in relation to the sale of fraudulent motor insurance policies.

He is the first person to be prosecuted for 'ghost broking' offences in Ireland.

The matter was before Trim Circuit Court today. Judge Martina Baxter deferred sentencing to “think about matters overnight” and ordered for the accused to be remanded in custody.

At a previous hearing Judge Baxter requested a reference from Mr Hanudel’s employer.

The court heard today how Mr Hanudel started a job with car dealership Dealcars.ie in September 2019.

Counsel for the State stated that the employer appears to be a friend of the accused.

Judge Baxter said she had “concerns” about this.

Investigating garda George Thurlow gave evidence that Mr Hanudel had been driving a car registered to the owner of the car dealership for at least a year and therefore had a relationship with him.

Garda Thurlow said that the Mercedes car which Mr Hanudel has been driving is pictured on the website Dealcars.ie.

The court also heard that Mr Hanudel has raised €5,000 in cash and lodged €2,000 in his solicitors client account as compensation to go towards a charity.

When Judge Baxter asked how he raised this cash, counsel for Mr Hanudel said he had earned it while working over the last number of months.

Garda Thurlow previously gave evidence that ghost brokers act “as a middleman” to falsify details to bring the price down of genuine policies and then sell them to customers for a fee.

Mr Hanudel had been advertising cheap policies in various Facebook groups.

He charged each person a fee of €500 and then obtained policies through underwriters after giving false information.

He gave incorrect details regarding no claims bonuses to get cheaper premiums and then sold the policies to foreign nationals from Romania and Slovakia.

Mr Thurlow said the 12 policies were subsequently voided, representing a potential loss of €10,000.

Mr Hanudel - who pleaded guilty to all charges - was on bail for firearms offences when he sold the fraudulent policies.

He was charged over the possession of four stun guns which were delivered to his home in February 2016.

During a search of his home, gardai also found six gas canisters, knuckle dusters and €150 worth of cannabis.

Mr Hanudel pleaded guilty to possessing the stun guns and this case was adjourned due to the ongoing investigation into the ghost broking activities.

He was arrested in April 2018 and initially denied selling the fraudulent policies, but later presented himself to gardai and admitted to being involved.

Counsel for the defendant said that Mr Hanudel was a "small cog in a big wheel" and was "operating for a bigger man" within an organisation.

He used his real name and phone number when advertising the policies in online groups targeting the Slovakian and Romanian communities.

