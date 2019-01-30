A Dublin man was heard saying “get that into you” as he stabbed another man to death after a row over a noisy house party, it has been alleged.

'Get that into you' - Murder accused allegedly stabbed man to death after row over noisy house party, court hears

Gary Watson (35) fatally stabbed Warren O’Connor in the chest with a knife, the blade breaking off, a prosecutor told the Central Criminal Court.

The killing happened nine years ago after a fight broke out between two groups of people during which the resident who initially complained about the noise was stabbed and injured.

James Dwyer SC was delivering his opening speech for the prosecution to the jury this morning in the trial of Mr Watson, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr O’Connor (24) at Hole in the Wall Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 on January 16, 2010.

The accused, of Millbrook Avenue, Kilbarrack, Dublin 13 also denies assault causing harm to Philip Woodcock and producing a knife in the course of a dispute.

Mr Dwyer told the jury the accused was presumed innocent and the onus was on the prosecution to prove the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.

He said it was alleged that Mr Watson stabbed Mr O’Connor in the chest with a knife. In the separate assault charge, it was alleged Mr Watson assaulted Mr Woodcock “by means of the defendant putting a knife into Mr Woodcock”.

Summarising the case, Mr Dwyer said Mr Woodcock was an apprentice electrician living in The Beech, Grattan Wood apartments complex, with his then-pregnant partner and their child.

They were home on the night of the incident, which was a Friday night going into Saturday morning.

The woman next door was celebrating her birthday and met a number of friends including the defendant. They went back to her apartment for a party and Mr Woodcock decided to deal with the noise coming from the neighbouring apartment by taking out the electrical fuse.

He then drove to a nearby garage and got a phone call from his partner to say the noise had resumed.

He decided to call to the apartment with a number of friends, including Mr O’Connor. An altercation took place between Mr Woodcock and his friends including the deceased, and the “other side.”

This took place at the front doors of the apartments and knives were produced, Mr Dwyer continued. After that altercation, both sides appeared to retreat into their respective apartments.

Mr Watson and two men he was with went downstairs to the car park, as did Mr Woodcock and his partner, child and friends.

Mr Watson and the two men got into a black Honda civic while Mr Woodcock and the others got into a Ford Focus.

There were “exchanges” in the car park and both cars exited, the Focus leaving first. The Civic followed, driven by one of the men who was with the accused, Mr Dwyer continued.

Outside the apartment complex, the Civic collided with and rammed the Focus, both cars spun around and Mr Woodcock and the people who had come to assist him got out of the Focus.

His partner and child remained inside the Focus.

Mr Woodcock went to the driver’s side of the Civic, where the driver was and was approached by a man with a knife who stabbed him on the shoulder, Mr Dwyer said.

The prosecution would say this was the defendant.

Mr Woodcock punched him in the chin, knocking him to the ground as he was being stabbed, Mr Dwyer told the jury. He went back to the Focus and saw his friend, Mr O’Connor on the ground.

One of Mr Woodcock’s friends ran to the door of the Civic where the prosecution would say the accused was sitting brandishing a knife.

There was an altercation between them, and Mr Woodcock’s friend subsequently saw the deceased on the ground.

“The deceased had been stabbed in the chest with a knife, breaking the blade in so doing,” Mr Dwyer said.

A witness who lived on the other side of the Hole In The Wall Road said he was looking out his window having heard the sound of the collision between the vehicles.

“He saw the fatal stabbing and heard the assailant say 'get that into you' when he carried out the stabbing,” Mr Dwyer said.

The witness would say he saw the assailant, wearing a hooded top running into Grattan Wood with two men, and the prosecution would say this was Gary Watson.

Gardai were called and Mr O’Connor was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Watson, wearing a blue shirt and purple tie sat in court listening to Mr Dwyer as he made his opening speech.

The trial is taking place before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of seven men and five women.

