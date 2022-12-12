| 0.3°C Dublin

latest Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch watches from dock as Dowdall takes the stand to begin testifying against him

Huge security operation in place as the former Sinn Féin councillor takes the stand

Jonathan Dowdall (right) will take the stand this morning to give evidence against Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left) Expand
A prison van under garda escort arrives at the Special Criminal Court (PIC: Collins Courts) Expand
A prison van under Garda escort arrives at the Special Criminal Court where the trial of Gerry Hutch, for the murder of David Byrne, is continuing (PIC: Collins Courts) Expand
A prison van under garda escort arrives at the Special Criminal Court where the trial of Gerry Hutch, for the murder of David Byrne, is continuing. (PIC: Collins Courts) Expand

Andrew Phelan

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has told the Regency Hotel murder trial he has known Gerard Hutch since he was a teenager.

Dowdall (44), who took the stand for the prosecution today said he had known murder accused Gerard Hutch from the age of 15 or 16, and said the pair also had contact with each other through Mr Hutch’s inner city boxing club.

