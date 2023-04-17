Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch walks free from court after he is acquitted of David Byrne’s murder

Hutch was found not guilty by the three judge Special Criminal Court after a 13-week trialSporting a grey beard and long hair he jumped into a taxi outside court shortly after 4pmCo-accused Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney were convicted of helping gang behind Byrne’s murderShooting of Byrne (33) in Regency Hotel sparked the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feud

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Photo: Mark Condren

Andrew Phelan, Robin Schiller and Conor Feehan Mon 17 Apr 2023 at 16:45





