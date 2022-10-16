Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch must finally face judgment after years on the run

At the Special Criminal Court court in the coming weeks, one of Ireland’s most infamous crime figures will come face-to-face with a former friend who has agreed to give evidence against him.

On Tuesday, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will stand trial accused of the murder of Kinahan cartel lieutenant David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

The seismic gangland trial is gearing up to hear testimony from Jonathan Dowdall, whose recent decision to turn state witness and give evidence against Hutch continues to cause fallout in the world of organised crime.

“Dowdall’s evidence is box-office stuff,” said a source. “That’s what everyone will be waiting for, there is a huge sense of drama surrounding it. But there will be plenty of other evidence too that looks set to ensure this will be gangland’s trial of the decade.”

Up to 12 weeks has been set aside for the proceedings. Hutch’s lawyers told the court last Monday it was “all systems go” for the upcoming trial.

Early indications are that Dowdall’s testimony against his old friend will take place toward the end of the Monk’s lengthy criminal trial.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC, representing Hutch, told the non-jury court the “newer evidence” in the case will be “back loaded” and there will be “substantial cross-examination” at the “latter part of the trial”.

The “newer evidence” referred to is the statement from Dowdall against Hutch. Tomorrow, 44-year-old Dowdall will be sentenced alongside his father, Patrick, for facilitating the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel attack.

Father-of-four Jonathan had also been charged with the murder and was due to stand trial alongside the Monk, but this charge was withdrawn by the State.

It is expected that Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor, will receive a custodial sentence for facilitating the hotel murder.

Alongside his father, he has plead guilty to making a room available for the criminal organisation involved in the killing.

If the Dowdalls are jailed, father and son will be kept isolated in prison for their own safety.

This weekend Dowdall remains under garda protection and is being evaluated for the witness protection programme. He will never live freely again in Ireland, his lawyers have told the Special Criminal Court.

Should Dowdall receive an expected custodial sentence for facilitating the Regency Hotel murder tomorrow, he must be transported from his jail cell under armed guard to give evidence at Hutch’s trial.

“The pressure on him will be immense. Especially considering he will most likely be being taken from a jail cell every day to give evidence against Gerry,” added a well-placed source.

But before Dowdall’s testimony, there will be a significant amount of other evidence to be heard at Hutch’s murder trial. Some of it is expected to centre around surveillance recordings made by gardaí, it is understood.

However, the investigation into the Regency shooting is also expected to be scrutinised.

Kinahan lieutenant David Byrne (34), from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel on the Swords Road in Dublin on February 5, 2016 after five men — three disguised as armed gardaí — stormed the building, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in.

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan was the target but he managed to escape through a window. Byrne’s murder was a pivotal moment in the Hutch-Kinahan feud and led to a series of retaliatory murders targeting the Hutch gang.

The Monk’s nephew, Patrick, stood trial charged with the Regency murder in 2019, but a nolle prosequi was later entered by the State.

Patrick Hutch, of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1, had his case halted at the Special Criminal Court for an inquiry to be carried out into the circumstances surrounding the death of Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, the senior investigator in the case. The well-respected garda was found dead at Ballymun garda station, north Dublin, in February 2018, with a garda revolver found by his body.

His widow is currently suing the State and has spoken of the stress her husband was under leading up to his death.

Prosecuting barrister Sean Gillane SC told Patrick Hutch’s murder trial: “Sadly, the passing of Det Supt Fox, the senior investigating officer in the case, has resulted in a situation where the prosecution is not in a position to lead evidence on a number of evidential topics. My application is to have a nolle prosequi entered.”

The reasons behind the collapse of that trial now has the potential to be delved into at The Monk’s murder trial, sources say. How gardaí identified the suspects who carried out the Regency attack could be scrutinised.

There could also be questions asked about how a confidential European Arrest Warrant for Gerry Hutch ended up being leaked.

It ended up on the internet, and Hutch — who was living abroad following the Regency attack — “went on his toes and got away, temporarily”.

He was eventually arrested in Spain more than a year ago. The Monk was then extradited and has remained in prison awaiting trial. But the leak was considered a serious setback in the investigation.

“Gerry Hutch’s trial has the potential to raise some uncomfortable issues for An Garda Síochána,” said a senior source. “It remains to be seen. But there could be some fireworks long before Jonathan Dowdall even gets into the witness box.”

The Monk was extradited to Ireland from Spain in mid-September after his final appeal was rejected. Hutch has been in custody since being arrested by the Guardia Civil in a restaurant in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol on August 12 last year.

Brendan Grehan SC told the Special Criminal Court last week his client has been in custody for more than a year and he was anxious to proceed with his trial.

The family of murder victim David Byrne also want their day in court. The dead man’s mother, Sadie Byrne, is expected to attend every day of the trial.

The bereaved mother was present in court last Monday to hear the arrangements outlined for The Monk’s upcoming criminal trial.

“It’s been all about Dowdall and his betrayal of Hutch,” added a security source. “People have forgotten that there is a heartbroken family too. They will be looking for justice at the Special Criminal Court.”