Close

Premium

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch must finally face judgment after years on the run

Trial set to start of notorious gang leader accused of Kinahan rival David Byrne’s murder at the Regency Hotel

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was extradited from Spain last year Expand
Jonathan Dowdall Expand
Gardaí at the Regency Hotel after attack. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Close

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was extradited from Spain last year

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was extradited from Spain last year

Jonathan Dowdall

Jonathan Dowdall

Gardaí at the Regency Hotel after attack. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardaí at the Regency Hotel after attack. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

/

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was extradited from Spain last year

Ali Bracken

At the Special Criminal Court court in the coming weeks, one of Ireland’s most infamous crime figures will come face-to-face with a former friend who has agreed to give evidence against him.

On Tuesday, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will stand trial accused of the murder of Kinahan cartel lieutenant David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Related topics

More On Gerry Hutch

Most Watched

Privacy