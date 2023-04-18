Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch free to return to Spain as gardaí plan more arrests over Regency attack

More than 600 days after being arrested in Spain over the Regency Hotel gun attack Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is once again a free man after being acquitted of murder.

Gardaí believe he will travel to Spain almost immediately after over a year in custody in Dublin’s Wheatfield Prison.

The three judges at the Special Criminal Court found that, while the shooting was orchestrated by the Hutch family and ‘The Monk’ had been in control of the assault rifles used, the prosecution did not prove that he was one of the gunmen involved.

The garda investigation remains live with sources saying detectives hope to bring further prosecutions in relation to the murder of David Byrne (32) on February 5, 2016.

This includes potential charges in relation to suspects who were involved in planning the attack and the actual gunmen involved.

Detectives believe they know the identities of the hit team as well as those involved in sourcing weapons and other getaway drivers.

This includes a Dublin man, aged in his 30s, suspected of being one of the gunmen dressed in garda tactical gear and an older criminal suspected of logistical involvement.

After being found not guilty, Mr Hutch (60) left the courts complex on Dublin’s Parkgate Street to a large media scrum.

He was asked multiple questions, including whether he had anything to say to former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who turned State’s evidence against him, but he declined to comment.

Two other men, Paul Murphy (61), from Swords, Co Dublin, and Jason Bonney (52), from Portmarnock, Co Dublin, were yesterday convicted of making motor vehicles available to the murder gang.

Read More

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, said that the audio surveillance which the State relied upon did not contain direct admissions from Mr Hutch that he was present at the hotel or was one of the shooters.

The judge also said there were “serious difficulties” in the evidence of key witness Jonathan Dowdall, an accomplice in the crime who was initially charged with murder before admitting to a lesser charge of facilitating the gang involved by making a hotel room available to them.

He only made a formal statement to detectives shortly before the murder trial.

Ms Justice Burns yesterday remarked: “One wonders what the case was intended to be before the introduction of Jonathan Dowdall as a prosecution witness.”

As Mr Hutch walked from court a man appeared by his side to usher him away from the press. The unidentified male, who is not connected to Mr Hutch, told reporters to “leave the man alone” and “let him grieve in peace” as they walked along Infirmary Road. Other passers-by were heard saying: “Good man, Gerry” and “Congratulations, Gerry.”

Asked by the Irish Independent if he had any thoughts on the DPP’s decision to charge him with murder on evidence that appeared thin, Mr Hutch made a facial expression but did not comment. He was then ushered into a taxi by his legal team before leaving the area.

‘The Monk’ walked free 614 days after he was arrested in Spain on August 12, 2021, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Earlier, David Byrne’s family, including his mother Sadie Byrne, declined to comment as they left the court, telling waiting reporters, “Leave us alone.”

Father-of-two Mr Byrne, a Kinahan gang member, was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardaí with assault rifles, stormed the hotel and opened fire.

Ms Justice Burns said the Regency attack was “a meticulously planned, high-velocity assassination event” which left one man dead and two injured.

It was an “atrocity” that “sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin resulting in a series of callous murders”.

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who was jailed last year for his role in facilitating the murder was a key prosecution witness against Mr Hutch. He is serving a four-year jail term for making a room available to Kevin Murray, the “Flat Cap” gunman involved, although he has appealed that sentence.

The main testimony given by the ex-politician was that he handed the room key card to Gerry Hutch before the murder, and that the defendant admitted his involvement in a park days after the shooting.

Ms Justice Burns said the prosecution’s case was therefore that Mr Hutch was “one of the two shooters” who shot David Byrne in the Regency.

She said his evidence had to be treated with caution with the judge saying he obtained a “significant benefit” from providing a statement to gardaí, and that his ability to tell “convincing lies” in garda interviews was “extremely concerning”.

He was extremely reluctant to acknowledge his friendship with Pearse McAuley, an “infamous, dangerous terrorist”.

The judges said they were not prepared to act on his statements alone and that they needed corroborating evidence.

The surveillance tapes, they found, showed that Mr Hutch was in control of the assault rifles used and that the Hutch family “orchestrated and organised” the shooting.

However, Ms Justice Burns said this was not the case Mr Hutch was there to meet.

The audio “does not contain any direct admission by Gerard Hutch that he was actually present at the Regency” or that he was a shooter, the judge continued.

The judges also cast doubt over Mr Hutch, a man in his mid-50s at the time, being one of the agile gunmen involved in the hit.

Ms Justice Burns said the tapes did not establish actual presence and participation by Mr Hutch.

The judge said there was a reasonable possibility that the Regency was planned by Patsy Hutch and that Gerry Hutch “stepped in” in the aftermath, as head of the family.

The audio did not provide independent evidence of Dowdall’s allegations against Mr Hutch and the established facts “do not marry together” to support his account.

The court could not rely on Dowdall’s allegations without corroborating evidence and was therefore not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Mr Hutch in the murder of David Byrne.