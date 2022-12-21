JONATHAN Dowdall “hotfooted it” onto Joe Duffy’s Liveline to “play the part of the indignant victim” after his house was raided by gardaí looking for guns and explosives, the Regency Hotel murder trial has been told.

Murder accused Gerard Hutch’s defence barrister told Dowdall he was an “opportunistic liar” after the Special Criminal Court heard he repeatedly said on the RTÉ radio show he had no links to crime.

The former Sinn Féin councillor today finished testifying for the prosecution, insisting he was not a liar and was telling the truth when he claimed that Mr Hutch confessed to shooting murder victim David Byrne.

“He told me he shot the kid. That is 100pc fact,” Dowdall said.

At the end of eight days of evidence including seven days of cross-examination, he told defence lawyer Brendan Grehan: “You have tore me to shreds for the past week all to get to this point. If the judges in this chamber don’t believe me that is up to them. I have painted myself in a terrible light but it’s the truth.”

Mr Byrne was killed after five armed raiders stormed the Regency in Dublin.

The attack at a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016, fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty.

Dowdall had also been charged with Mr Byrne's murder but before the trial started he instead pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing, by helping to book a room in the Regency for use by the attackers.

His murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution and he turned State’s witness.

Dowdall (44) began testifying last week, when he alleged that Mr Hutch met him in a park on February 8, 2016, and confessed that he and another man shot Mr Byrne. He also alleged that Gerard Hutch was handed the keys for a booked room in the Regency that was used by one of the attackers.

Today, Dowdall said references he made to the Regency raid in a bugged conversation with the accused were not just about the Hutch gang being involved, but Gerard Hutch personally.

The court heard Dowdall’s Navan Road home was searched on March 9, 2016, when he and his father Patrick were suspected of being members of the IRA.

No weapons or explosives were found but gardaí discovered a USB stick containing video footage of Dowdall torturing a man, Alexander Hurley, in his garage in 2015.

Dowdall was later jailed for false imprisonment and assault.

Dowdall told Mr Grehan that he was disgusted and ashamed of what he did, he took full responsibility and he was not downplaying it.

Mr Grehan said at the time, Dowdall had been “annoyed and indignant” over his house being raided and thought he was being victimised.

“Where are you getting this?” Dowdall asked.

“I’m getting it from when you hotfooted it onto Joe Duffy to tell the nation how unfair it was,” Mr Grehan said.

Dowdall said he “wasn’t himself” and was on tablets when he “foolishly” appeared on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline on March 11, 2016. Mr Grehan said Dowdall was outraged because he felt the raid was because he was previously a Sinn Féin councillor.

In the radio interview, played in court, Dowdall told Mr Duffy “it was a complete shock to me,” that 10 to 15 armed gardaí came to his house and held him at gunpoint before searching it for 24 hours. He said gardaí were “armed up to the teeth” and “I never saw guns like that in my life.”

“I have no criminal convictions whatsoever… I have no links to criminality or any crime organisations in any shape or form,” he told Mr Duffy.

He said they “tried to shame me across the media” because of Sinn Féin.

“That is a political stunt to try to drag Sinn Féin into it,” he told Mr Duffy.

Mr Duffy asked him about newspaper coverage at the time of three AK-47s being found in a car stopped in Slane, Co Meath. The court previously heard these guns had been used in the Regency attack.

Dowdall told Mr Duffy he had seen that in the media and said he didn’t “know anything about” it.

He was “proud” to know some of the Hutch family and was friends with Gerard Hutch’s brother Patsy.

“You are awfully convincing in protesting your innocence,” Mr Grehan said.

Dowdall told the court he was never involved in organised crime or the Regency attack.

“That interview demonstrates that you are somebody who really believes you can lie your way out of any situation,” Mr Grehan said.

“That is your opinion,” Dowdall said.

Mr Grehan then challenged him on his claim that when he brought his father to Richmond Road the night before the Regency attack to hand over the key cards, it was Gerard Hutch who “comes out of the shadows”.

“100pc it was Gerard Hutch,” Dowdall said. “Why would I say it was Gerard Hutch if it was someone else?”

Mr Grehan told Dowdall his business was finished after the garda raid.

“You thought you could ride it out by going on Joe Duffy and playing the part of the indignant victim of a plot against you,” he said.

On Dowdall’s allegation that Mr Hutch “confessed” to him in a park in Whitehall, Mr Grehan referred to mobile cell site analysis.

Dowdall had said after this alleged meeting, Patsy Hutch’s wife Kay phoned him looking for her husband because his brother Eddie had been shot.

Mr Grehan said this “tied” the alleged meeting to that date, February 8, 2016. Dowdall replied that he believed it was that day but he was not 100pc clear if it was that eighth or the seventh.

Dowdall had said his meeting with the accused was at 11am to 12pm. On February 8, cell site analysis showed his phone pinging on cells near his Navan Road home until 11.58am after which it travelled along the N1 to Dundalk.

Mr Grehan said expert Sarah Skedd concluded “there does not appear to be any clear opportunity to go to the park in Whitehall” that day.

The day before, February 7, Dowdall’s phone pinged off a cell at Collins Avenue, Whitehall potentially covering the park at 3.16pm, “ at least three hours after you claim you met Mr Hutch,” Mr Grehan said.

Dowdall said he made it clear he was not sure which of the two days it was but “the meeting happened”.

Mr Grehan said the only evidence of the meeting was “your say-so”.

“I’m telling you, 100pc fact, he took the card keys and I met him in that park and he told me what he told me,” Dowdall said. “He told me he shot the kid. That is 100pc fact.”

“I put it to you it’s lies,” Mr Grehan said.

“You would say that,” Dowdall said.

“Mr Dowdall, thank you,” Mr Grehan said.

Two other men are also on trial with Mr Hutch. Jason Bonney (51) and Paul Murphy (61) deny providing cars for the attack team.

The trial continues with other evidence in January.