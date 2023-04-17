Gerry Hutch spoke once at trial to say ‘not guilty’. Today, he finds out if the judges agree

When Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch got to his feet in the dock last October to declare in a clear, loud voice “not guilty”, the murmuring Special Criminal Court fell silent.

His two-word plea signalled the start of what was billed by many as the gangland “trial of the century”.

More than six years after David Byrne was gunned down at Dublin’s Regency Hotel, The Monk stood to deny what was perhaps Ireland’s most notorious mob killing.

It was a dramatic moment, but in truth, Mr Hutch had already been upstaged. An 11th hour bombshell had hit the trial weeks earlier when one of his associates, Jonathan Dowdall was added to the bill.

The former Sinn Féin councillor had once been a co-accused in the Regency murder, until he instead pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of facilitation.

Now he was a state witness, ready to betray his one-time ally. As the non-jury trial began, eager punters shunned the overflow court next door to queue for a ringside seat.

In his opening speech, prosecutor Sean Gillane revealed what Dowdall was claiming – that Mr Hutch had actually confessed to being one of the Regency hit team.

David Byrne was murdered at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016

David Byrne was murdered at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016

The court heard witness testimony of the harrowing scenes on February 5, 2016, when five gunmen turned a hotel boxing weigh-in into a bloodbath.

The event had been co-promoted by MGM, which ran a Spanish gym linked to the Kinahans. Members of the gang were expected to be present among the boxers, industry figures and families.

Just after 2.30pm, what looked like three Emergency Response Unit gardaí ran in the front door, but witnesses realised they were “completely bogus” when they opened fire with AK-47s.

Two other gunmen – a middle-aged man in a flat cap and a younger man dressed as a woman in a wig and dress – were already inside, shooting and spreading panic.

Quick-thinking press photographers had captured pictures of all five raiders

James McGettigan, whose family owned the Regency, described “pandemonium” as people who had gathered for a boxing weigh-in event fled for their lives.

The court saw shocking CCTV footage of the moment David Byrne was gunned down as he ran into the lobby. He was first hit by one of the “tactical” team, then by a second who fired further shots as he scrambled, injured on the floor.

The five gunmen and driver departed in the silver van they had arrived in. They left the van burned out in a nearby housing estate before escaping in a fleet of getaway cars.

The “execution-style killing” was “perfomative and targeted” and it was clear that certain people were being looked for at the event, Mr Gillane said.

Amid the public spectacle of The Monk’s trial, the human cost was laid bare. David Byrne, a Kinahan gang member but also a father-of-two, was left slumped dead on the floor. His face was “blown off”, boxing official Mel Christle recalled bluntly, as grieving Byrne family members listened from the public gallery, including his mother Sadie and father James Byrne.

Dr Michael Curtis, the deputy state pathologist, described David Byrne’s six catastrophic gunshot wounds from high-velocity weapons.

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence against Gerry Hutch

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence against Gerry Hutch

“The injuries sustained would have proved rapidly if not instantaneously fatal,” he concluded.

Quick-thinking press photographers had captured pictures of all five raiders. Of immediate interest to gardaí was a Sunday World photo of unmasked gunmen. The man in the flat cap was soon recognised as paramilitary-linked Kevin Murray from Strabane, Co Tyrone. However, he died from an illness before he could be prosecuted.

His accomplice “in drag” was suspected to have been Mr Hutch’s nephew, Patrick Hutch, who was eventually charged with murder. His case collapsed in 2019, and nobody had since been brought to justice for killing Mr Byrne.

But the court heard how Gerry Hutch became a “person of interest” in the investigation. Detectives testified that, early in their inquiries, they discovered a room had been booked by Dowdall’s father, Patrick, the day before the attack, using a family member’s credit card.

The use of slightly incorrect booking details looked suspicious and the name Dowdall was deemed to be “of significance”.

The court saw CCTV footage of Patrick Dowdall collecting the key cards and entering room 2104 briefly that night. Less than an hour after he left, Mr Murray was seen using the room.

At the time, Jonathan Dowdall was already being watched for suspected links with dissident republicans and gardaí kept him under surveillance.

Detectives had believed his Toyota Land Cruiser was being used by him, his father Patrick, and gangland figures to travel to meetings. Gerry Hutch was believed to have been on one of Dowdall’s trips to Derry in January.

Gardaí from the National Surveillance Unit (NSU), anonymised for their safety, told the court how the net closed on Mr Hutch. Garda “AQ” gave evidence of deploying a tracking device on Jonathan Dowdall’s Land Cruiser before February 20, 2016, when Dowdall drove Mr Hutch to the Donegal home of IRA member Shane Rowan.

Garda “L” said he saw Mr Hutch and Dowdall go into Rowan’s house at Forest Park, Killygordon that day.

On March 7, 2016, Dowdall and Mr Hutch drove to Strabane, Co Tyrone, in a bid to get republicans to mediate in the escalating feud with the Kinahans. NSU gardaí saw Dowdall pick Mr Hutch up at Kealy’s pub near Dublin Airport that afternoon. They watched as the Land Cruiser left their jurisdiction at the border later, and saw it return.

Masked gunmen enter the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016

Masked gunmen enter the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016

By this time, garda “AQ” had also installed a separate audio device inside the Land Cruiser and it recorded everything Mr Hutch and Dowdall discussed on the 10-hour journey. That tape was at the core of the prosecution’s case, Mr Gillane said, and Mr Hutch’s lawyers fought hard to keep it out of the trial.

Defence barrister Brendan Grehan contended that eight hours of the tape were recorded outside the jurisdiction in Northern Ireland and as such had been gathered illegally.

The judges agreed, but found the gardaí had acted in good faith and the evidence was admitted to the trial “in the interest of justice”.

The extraordinary tape was played in full to the court over three days.

On it, Mr Hutch and Dowdall are heard discussing getting a peace deal brokered. Mr Hutch’s brother, Neddy, had recently been murdered in a reprisal for the Regency attack.

Little more than half an hour after the pair separated at 6.30pm, Mr Rowan was intercepted driving north outside Slane, Co Meath with the three AK-47s from the Regency in the boot of his Insignia

Gerry Hutch is heard telling Dowdall it’s “very hard to get involved where the Kinahans are concerned ’cause it doesn’t work, the messenger gets it”. There is talk of the Regency attack, with Mr Hutch saying: “The cops are going around like headless chickens.”

Dowdall says he doesn’t think the police know “what is being portrayed in the paper” and the media “don’t have a f***ing clue” about the Regency.

Mr Hutch is also heard saying: “The f***ing six people don’t know who the six people are, no-one f***ing knows so how can they know?”

Central to the prosecution’s case was Mr Hutch’s talk of “three yokes”, and throwing them “up there” as a “present”. Prosecutors alleged this referred to the assault rifles used by the Regency attackers.

Dowdall tells Mr Hutch: “You know what the best move you did…the best thing that happened was the particular yokes that was used. That in itself made some f***ing statement.”

Mr Hutch agrees, saying: “A massive statement.”

As they return to the Republic from the North, Mr Hutch says: “I want the three yokes out of here.”

A prison mugshot of Gerry Hutch

A prison mugshot of Gerry Hutch

The timing of this conversation was key, the prosecution maintained. Just two days later, on March 9, Shane Rowan, the IRA man Mr Hutch and Dowdall had met earlier, drove from Donegal to north Dublin, under the watchful eye of the NSU.

They saw Mr Rowan driving around the Malahide Road area in a Vauxhall Insignia. Supporting CCTV footage was played to the court.

Garda “AG” said he saw Patsy Hutch, a brother of the accused, driving a Toyota Yaris with Mr Rowan on board at one point.

Little more than half an hour after the pair separated at 6.30pm, Mr Rowan was intercepted driving north outside Slane, Co Meath with the three AK-47s from the Regency in the boot of his Insignia.

And that was where the prosecution’s case might have ended, with evidence of the “yokes” Mr Hutch apparently spoke of being seized as they were being “thrown up” North.

But that was before Dowdall came on board. As with the tape, his evidence became a hotly-contested issue.

“It’s clear there was a quid pro quo in relation to the murder charge being dropped by the prosecution and Mr Dowdall giving evidence,” Mr Grehan said. This “powerful incentive” tainted Dowdall’s testimony, the barrister argued.

Again, the judges rejected this, saying Dowdall’s statement had not been given in return for his murder charge being dropped and his evidence would not lead to an unfair trial.

Finally, two weeks before Christmas, Mr Hutch and Dowdall faced each other from opposite sides of a packed Special Criminal Court.

In direct evidence, Dowdall made two main allegations. One was about the hotel room key cards. Dowdall maintained Patsy Hutch had called his father and asked him to book the room at the Regency for a friend. He said when he drove his father to the meeting point at Richmond Road, Drumcondra, it was Gerry Hutch who turned up.

“Gerard Hutch came and my father gave Gerard the cards,” he said.

The second allegation was that Mr Hutch, edgy over the publication of the Sunday World pictures, met him in a park in Whitehall, Dublin, days after the Regency attack and “confessed” to shooting Mr Byrne.

“He said it was him and Mago Gately,” Dowdall told the court. He added that Mr Hutch “wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad”.

In evidence, Dowdall also backed up the assertion that the “yokes” being discussed on the tape were the AK-47s used at the Regency.

Dowdall’s testimony was always going to be a gamble for the prosecution, who already felt Mr Hutch had made damning admissions on the tape.

Dowdall’s corroboration of the audio was valuable, not to mention his new claims about Mr Hutch’s “confession”, but the disgraced former politician’s credibility was potentially a big problem. It was one Mr Grehan sought to exploit for the defence over a gruelling seven days of cross-examination.

Dowdall was grilled over his own past conviction for torturing a man, as well as the apparent bomb-making discussions heard on the tape. Not least of the issues was the timing of Dowdall’s account of the park “confession”.

He said he believed the meeting happened on February 8, just before he heard Neddy Hutch had been murdered, but was not sure and added it could have been the day before.

Phone-location evidence by the prosecution’s own expert, Sarah Skedd, showed Dowdall had “no clear opportunity” to have been in the park on the eighth. His phone did connect to a local mast the day before, but it was more than three hours after his time estimate.

Dowdall denied defence claims that he was lying about the meeting, but had to concede he had earlier lied to gardaí when he denied knowledge of who was involved in the Regency.

“It was a lie out of necessity,” he said. “My family would have been killed if I said I knew who was involved.”

Barrister Fiona Murphy closed the prosecution’s case, asking the court to find that Mr Hutch had been “centrally involved” in the Regency and was one of the men who shot David Byrne in a “brutal and callous attack” amid “complete carnage”.

The 13-week trial saw hundreds of video clips, heard hours of surveillance tapes and testimony from 140 witnesses

The tape showed not just a tacit acceptance by Mr Hutch of his central involvement in the Regency, but an “expression of pride”, she argued.

Ms Murphy said the defence had “expertly” shamed Dowdall in cross-examination and shown him to be a man who had engaged in “disgusting behaviour”. But none of this “erased” the audio or his testimony, and he had never demurred from the central tenet of his evidence, she said.

“The prosecution stands and falls on whether the court can accept the evidence of Mr Dowdall,” Mr Grehan argued. “He’s a persuasive, convincing, confident and practiced liar,” he said, while there was no “hard, reliable evidence” that Mr Hutch murdered Mr Byrne.

The judges were being asked to accept Dowdall’s “say so” that the park confession and handover of the hotel room key happened. They were never mentioned anywhere on the 10 hours of tape, and Mr Grehan asserted that Mr Hutch’s repeated third-person references to “them” and the “six people” in the Regency attack made no sense if he already confessed to being one of “them”.

“There’s no single, unambiguous admission to the murder of David Byrne at the Regency by Gerard Hutch,” he said, asking the judges to acquit.

The 13-week trial saw hundreds of video clips, heard hours of surveillance tapes and testimony from 140 witnesses. Gerry Hutch was not one of them.

Every day, he watched, flint-eyed, from the dock as the prosecution evidence against him was assembled, but declined to take the stand himself, leaving his barrister to do the talking.

In the end, “not guilty” were the only two words Hutch uttered in his 52-day trial. Today, he will find out if the three judges of the Special Criminal Court agree.