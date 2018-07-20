Gerry Byrne: Correction and Apology

An article published on Independent.ie on 5 July 2018 bore the headline, ‘I was fearful for my safety - former K Club manager tells courts he was punched in row over call girls remarks’.

The article was a report of High Court proceedings being taken by Mr. Peter Curran relating to an alleged incident at Punchestown Racecourse in 2011.

All of the defendants to those proceedings deny Mr. Curran’s claims.

We accept that the headline of the article was wrong and that the evidence in the ongoing High Court proceedings reported by the article does not make any reference to Mr. Curran having been punched by anybody, let alone the first-named defendant Mr. Gerry Byrne.

We are happy to acknowledge that any suggestion that Mr Gerry Byrne punched Mr. Curran is entirely unfounded and we apologise to Mr. Byrne for the upset and distress caused by this error.

Online Editors