Gerard Hutch has been further remanded in custody after his case was mentioned before the Special Criminal Court this morning.

The 58-year-old is charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Whitehall, Dublin, on February 5, 2016.

He is due to go on trial next year with four co-accused including former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, who is also charged with murder.

This morning Mr Hutch’s case was listed for mention before the non-jury court.

When the case was called Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said he gathered there was no application being made and remanded him in custody until the trial date. Mr Justice Hunt said an application can be brought at a later time “if he so wishes”.

Gerard Hutch did not appear in court for the brief hearing and neither side was represented.

The accused, with an address in Clontarf, Dublin 3, is due to go on trial on October 3 next year.

He first appeared in court on September 29 last after being extradited from Spain.

Gerard Hutch was brought before the Special Criminal Court in an armed convoy while there was a significant garda presence in the precincts of the courts complex.

On that day Det Supt Paul Scott, of Ballymun garda station, said he arrested the accused at Baldonell Aerodrome at 7.12pm on foot of the arrest warrant.

The senior garda also said he informed Gerard Hutch that the DPP had certified that the ordinary courts were inadequate for the administration of justice and perseveration of peace, and he should be tried before the non-jury court.

A book of evidence and USB key were served on the accused and Mr Justice Hunt fixed a trial date for October 3, 2022 when four other accused are due to go on trial.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC informed the court they were reserving their position on the lawfulness of his client's arrest and the jurisdiction of the non-jury court.

Mr Grehan also said they were taking instructions in relation to a bail application which would require "serious consideration".

He added that there may be an application for a separate trial date or other pre-trial applications.

Murder victim David Byrne (33) was an associate of the Kinahan cartel whose murder escalated a gangland feud that went on to claim 18 lives.