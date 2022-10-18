GERARD ‘The Monk’ Hutch has gone on trial over the gangland murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Mr Hutch (59) formally pleaded not guilty to the 2016 killing when he was arraigned at the Special Criminal Court today.

Two other men pleaded not guilty to facilitating the murder by providing access to vehicles to the criminal organisation that carried it out.

Their trial at the three-judge, non-jury court, which got underway this morning amid heightened security, is expected to last around 12 weeks.

David Byrne (34), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when attackers including armed, masked men disguised as garda ERU members stormed the Regency and opened fire during a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

The raid took place as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch crime gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, denies murdering the father-of-two.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin deny facilitating the murder by providing the perpetrators with access to vehicles.

Today, Mr Hutch, dressed in a navy blazer and light blue open-necked shirt and wearing a pair of black headphones, stood with his hands clasped in front of him and said "not guilty" when the murder charge was read out by the court registrar.

Mr Bonney and Mr Murphy then stood and "replied" not guilty in turn.

Prosecutor Seán Gillane then began his opening speech.

The trial had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

Yesterday, Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the criminal organisation that carried out the attack.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years.

Jonathan Dowdall had initially been charged with Mr Byrne's murder but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

The only other person to go on trial over the Regency shooting is Patrick Hutch, a nephew of Gerard Hutch. Patrick Hutch had been charged with murder and possession of firearms but walked free from court in 2019 after charges against him were dropped by the state.

Gerard Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition.

He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.