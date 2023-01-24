| 8.4°C Dublin

Gerard Hutch will not give evidence as prosecution closes its case in Regency murder trial

Gerard Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall Expand

Andrew Phelan

THE prosecution in the trial of Gerry Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel has closed its case.

Evidence for the state has now concluded in the 13-week trial and witnesses for one of Mr Hutch's co-accused are due to testify today.

