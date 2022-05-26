George Galloway sues Twitter in Dublin over Russia link

Controversial British politician George Galloway has issued defamation proceedings against Twitter in the High Court in Dublin after it labelled his Twitter account “Russia state-affiliated media.”

The Scottish-born former MP’s account received the label due his presenting of a show on RT, a state-controlled international television network funded by the Russian government.

He has received criticism over his stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine after he blamed the conflict on the US “pumping Ukraine full of NATO weapons”.

Mr Galloway’s legal representatives have said he opted to sue Twitter in Dublin as its European headquarters is based there.

He is the latest in a series of high-profile figures who have opted to sue for libel in Dublin rather than elsewhere amid international concern Ireland’s strict defamation regime is more pro-plaintiff than in other jurisdictions.

The proceedings were initiated on Wednesday on Mr Galloway’s behalf by Belfast law firm KRW Law.

In addition to a claim of defamation, Mr Galloway is also claiming there was unlawful processing of his personal data by the labelling and censorship of his account.

“This unjust labelling of honestly held political views is the new McCarthyism and it must be held accountable,” said Mr Galloway in a statement.

“I have never been Russian state-affiliated media.”

He described the decision to label his account as “perverse, unjust and highly damaging”.

According to Mr Galloway, Twitter had refused to explain the decision to him.

Mr Galloway’s solicitor Kevin Winters said the case had been taken after six weeks of attempts to find out why the designation was made.

He also said the case was being taken in Dublin “because Twitter contests jurisdiction anywhere else and Ireland is where the Irish company and supposed data controller of all EU and UK accounts is asserted to be”.

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Independent.ie.

According to the social media platform’s policies, it defines state-affiliated media as outlets where a state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.

It says accounts belonging to state-affiliated media entities, their editors-in-chief, and/or their prominent staff may be labelled.

State-financed media organisations with editorial independence, such as the BBC, are not defined as state-affiliated media.