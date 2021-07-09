Gemma O’Doherty ordered to take down ‘defamatory’ videos about Beaumont Hospital

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty has been ordered to remove what a judge described as defamatory videos online about Dublin's Beaumont Hospital and its director of nursing.

The three videos contain statements by Ms O' Doherty about the hospital and its director of Nursing Maria Murray including that staff are being "forced" to take what she says are “experimental Covid 19 injections” which, she alleges, have killed thousands of people.

Ms O'Doherty also said on the videos that staff who did not take vaccines were harassed and demoted, describes the hospital as "a death camp," and that it employed "psychopaths and had committed crimes against humanity".

She further claimed that the hospital had denied life-saving treatment to patients and is administering lethal injunctions of Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Justice Allen said he was making various orders, including injunctions against Ms O'Doherty after finding that they were defamatory and that she has no defence which is reasonably likely to succeed.

What Ms O'Doherty had said in her reporting about the plaintiffs, was "devoid of substance" and there was no prospect of her ever standing it up, he said.

He said courts must be careful not to interfere with free speech or the free expression of opinions.

However, a court will intervene if it can be shown that statements have been made, and are liable to be repeated, for which there is no reasonable basis.

The judge said he absolutely agreed with Ms O'Doherty that journalists have a duty to report and comment on matters in the public interest, even if what is reported has a negative impact on the reputations of those involved.

He further agreed with her, that journalists have a role in holding powerful institutions like the hospital to account and that, by shining a light on poor behaviour, forces public bodies to do better and improve standards.

However, he rejected Ms O'Doherty's claim that the pursuit of the injunctions against her was tantamount to denying journalists a human right to freely report on matters of public importance.

With the right of free speech, "comes the responsibility not to wantonly or recklessly impugn the good name of others," he said.

He was satisfied to make orders requiring the defendant to remove the videos and cease publishing the defamatory statements at the centre of the action about Ms Murray and the hospital.

The court declined to make an order restraining Ms O'Doherty from publishing anything about the hospital or Ms Murray, as that he said "goes much too far."

The orders are to remain in place pending the outcome of the full hearing of the plaintiffs' defamation action against Ms O'Doherty.

The judge also said the action was not about Ms O'Doherty's "fringe views” on vaccines or on Covid-19.

She was entitled to her own opinion whether there is an emergency or not, the judge said.

What she has said was that the plaintiffs "well knowing that there is no Covid-19 crisis" had engaged in practises such as restricting lifesaving medical treatment, and had administered Covid-19 vaccines to staff without consent.

The judge said the costs of the action should be treated as “costs in the cause” which means they will be considered when final orders are made after the full hearing of the action.