| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Gemma O’Doherty fined €750 for breaching Covid restrictions to attend protest

File photo of Gemma O'Doherty Expand

Close

File photo of Gemma O'Doherty

File photo of Gemma O'Doherty

File photo of Gemma O'Doherty

Ralph Riegel

Conspiracy theorist Gemma O'Doherty was fined €750 in her absence at Cork District Court after being convicted of breaching Covid-19 pandemic lockdown controls by travelling from Dublin to attend a protest where she claimed the virus was only a hoax.

The court also heard testimony that, at the protest, O'Doherty had claimed national broadcaster RTÉ was "spreading lies" at the behest of the Government.

Most Watched

Privacy