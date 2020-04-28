Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters' challenge against coronavirus laws to be heard by High Court next week

An application by John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty for permission to bring a challenge against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be heard before a High Court judge next week.

In judicial review proceedings against the State and the Minister for Health they seek to have various pieces of recently enacted legislation quashed by a judge of the High Court.

The action was mentioned before the High Court on Tuesday, amid tight security around the Four Courts Complex.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan fixed the hearing of Ms O'Doherty and Mr Waters' application for permission to bring the challenge for next Tuesday, May 5.

The High Court had previously directed that the application for permission to bring the challenge be heard in the presence of the respondents.

The State represented by Patrick McCann SC, said the state is opposing the application for leave, and that the claims are not arguable.

Counsel said the action has been given "due priority" particularly by the Department of Health in what are challenging times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Counsel said the state hopes to furnish the applicants with its sworn statement outlining why leave should not be granted, by this Friday, or by Monday at the latest.

Counsel said the Attorney General also wanted to bring to the court's attention comments made by the applicants in the Four Courts when the matter was before the Court last week.

Francis Kieran Bl for the the Dail, the Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle, which have been added as notice parties to the action because part of the challenge concerns how the laws the enacted, said his clients were also opposed to leave being granted.

While the case had been fixed for next Tuesday judge suggested that the case be put back for a few days.

This, he said would allow the applicants consider the notice parties and State's replies to claims, and would allow the applicants make any addition written submissions on the case if they so choose.

In reply, Mr Waters said that it was their preference that the case go ahead as planned next Tuesday.

Mr Waters said the case was "one of the most important in our history", and repeated concerns he had previously expressed about any attempt to delay the hearing of the action.

However if there was any delay by the other parties then the case could go back to Wednesday of next week, he added.

During the hearing Ms O'Doherty said that she believed her and Mr Waters' claims are arguable and the court should have already granted the applicants leave.

Mr Justice Meenan declined to grant leave, stating that it was up to the applicants to prove to the court that the threshold for granting permission has been crossed.

During the hearings both applicants repeated claims made at a previous hearing about public access to the courts, and that only a limited number of people were allowed into court due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was claimed this was in breach of the constitutional requirement that justice be administered in public.

Mr Waters added that the fact the media were present in the courtroom was not sufficient.

He said the media was "essentially corrupt" and that reporting about previous hearings lacked coverage of the real issues and were wrongly disparaging of himself and Ms O'Doherty.

Mr Justice Meenan said that he was satisfied that the matter was being held in public, and in accordance with Article 34 of the Constitution.

While restrictions were in place he said that members of the media were present in court and could report on the proceedings.

He said if the applicants had any issues about the reporting they could take it up with the media.

