Gemma Greene, woman who allegedly led gardaí on high-speed M50 chase, ordered not to drive until her trial

A woman who live-streamed videos as she allegedly led gardaí on a high-speed chase on the M50 has been ordered not to drive any vehicle until her case goes to trial.

A judge imposed the bail condition on Gemma Greene after 13 new charges were brought against her over the road pursuit last month.

Ms Greene (24), who was already accused of two instances of dangerous driving, is now charged with a further 11 counts of that offence, one of endangerment and another of attempting to cause criminal damage.

She is facing trial and Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The charges all relate to an incident on March 1, when gardaí chased a car on the motorway until it stopped in Ballymun. Footage had been live-streamed on social media with a driver recorded singing to music.

Ms Greene, from Bunratty Road, Coolock, was arrested after the incident.

Garda Robert Hogan told Dublin District Court today Ms Greene made no reply to any of the 13 new counts after caution.

The DPP directed trial on indictment on two of the charges and gardaí sought bail conditions, he said.

A series of conditions were previously placed on the accused at the district court on March 29, under which she had to surrender her passport to gardaí and not apply for a new one, observe a curfew, remain sober, sign on at Coolock Garda station and stay out of Ballymun.

On April 1, Ms Greene challenged these bail terms at the High Court, which removed all except the passport conditions.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said there was nothing to justify re-imposing the extra bail terms.

Setting out the grounds, Garda Jane Keegan said the accused had indicated on social media plans to travel outside the jurisdiction.

In relation to the charges, it was alleged Ms Greene fled when gardaí attempted to stop her driving a white Mercedes in Ballymun. A man got out and the car allegedly drove off at speed away from Garda cars, which followed with blue lights and sirens activated.

The Mercedes was driven dangerously from Ballymun to Bray and back again, at speed on the M50, Gda Keegan alleged.

The garda believed the requested conditions were fair and proportionate to ensure the accused stands trial, and Ms Greene would leave the jurisdiction otherwise.

The accused had already travelled to Spain on March 8, returning on March 15, Gda Keegan said. The accused surrendered her passport on March 29, but it was alleged that a post on a social media account stated she had a second passport. The garda was unable to confirm if this was the case.

Ms Greene accepted the passport condition and appeared in court today in answer to bail, Mr Quinn said.

Evidence of social media accounts was hearsay, there were “fake accounts” out there and no evidence had been produced to back this up, he said. The accused had not left the jurisdiction since the High Court hearing.

“Clearly the charges relate to the same incident,” Mr Quinn said. “There is nothing to add, nothing before the court to justify the extra conditions.”

Judge Kelly said gardaí were concerned the accused was a flight risk, there were a further 11 dangerous driving charges before the court and the endangerment count was “serious,” carrying a potential sentence of up to seven years.

This was a different situation, she said. It seemed that “significant resources” had already gone into the incident. The accused was presumed innocent, but “it seems that public safety is at risk here” and she imposed the conditions requested, as well as a further condition, that the accused does not drive a vehicle.

The judge granted bail in Ms Greene's own bond of €400, with no cash lodgement required. Under conditions, Ms Greene is to live at her home address, observe a curfew between 11pm and 6am, remain sober in public, stay out of Ballymun and attend court in person.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case to June 11, for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Quinn said the accused would sign the bail bond, though she was “not necessarily agreeing with it”.