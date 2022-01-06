| 8.3°C Dublin

‘Gay cake’ case: how £36.50 cake turned into huge legal costs and a seven-year legal battle

Daniel McArthur and his wife Amy, owners of Ashers bakery. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Amy Cochrane

After seven long years, hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal costs and making headlines all over the world, the Ashers “gay cake” case has come to an end after being ruled “inadmissible” by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

In 2014, Ashers made headlines after refusing to make a cake which read ‘Support Gay Marriage’ for Gareth Lee as they said it conflicted with their religious and political beliefs.

