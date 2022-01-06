‘Gay cake’ case: how £36.50 cake turned into huge legal costs and a seven-year legal battle

After seven long years, hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal costs and making headlines all over the world, the Ashers “gay cake” case has come to an end after being ruled “inadmissible” by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

In 2014, Ashers made headlines after refusing to make a cake which read ‘Support Gay Marriage’ for Gareth Lee as they said it conflicted with their religious and political beliefs.

Mr Lee, a member of the LGBT advocacy group QueerSpace, ordered a £36.50 cake from Ashers featuring Sesame Street puppets Bert and Ernie for a private function marking the International Day Against Homophobia.

His order was accepted, and he paid in full, but two days later the Christian owners of the company called to say it could not proceed due to the message requested.

Mr Lee then launched the legal case in June of the same year, supported by Northern Ireland’s Equality Commission.

The first three-day civil suit opened at Belfast County Court in March 2015 and Mr Lee said at the time that the refusal to bake the cake had left him feeling “like a lesser person”.

In evidence, Karen McArthur, an Ashers director, said she had taken the order to avoid a confrontation in the shop but as a born-again Christian "knew in her heart" it could not be completed.

Her son, Daniel McArthur, the firm's general manager, told the court his family could not compromise their deeply held religious beliefs.

In May of the same year, District judge Isobel Brownlie rules in favour of the Equality Commission and finds that Ashers acted unlawfully and directly discriminated against Mr Lee on grounds of his sexual orientation and political beliefs.

She said Mr Lee was treated "less favourably", contrary to the law and the company was ordered to pay agreed costs of £500.

A month later, in June 2015, Ashers announced that they were appealing the judgement but in 2016, an appeal hearing is dramatically halted after a last-minute intervention from Attorney General John Larkin, who claims the case raised a potential conflict between NI's equality legislation and European human rights laws.

Mr Larkin told senior judges the McArthur family should have constitutional protection for turning down a customer's order based on their religious beliefs.

After a full appeal hearing, the judge upheld the ruling that Ashers Bakery discriminated against Mr Lee.

But the owners of Ashers, Daniel and Amy McArthur – backed by the Christian Institute – challenged those rulings yet again, but this time at the Supreme Court.

In 2018, five justices unanimously ruled they had not discriminated against the customer.

At the time, Supreme Court president Lady Hale said Ashers did not refuse Mr Lee's order because of his sexual orientation or political views and that they did not discriminate against Mr Lee.

"They would have refused to make such a cake for any customer, irrespective of their sexual orientation," the Supreme Court said.

"Their objection was to the message on the cake, not to the personal orientation of Mr Lee."

Significantly, gay activist Peter Tatchell, who supported Ashers, also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

In 2019, it was announced that the case was to face fresh scrutiny in the ECHR after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ashers Bakery.

It was decided that Ashers would not be implicated when it was finally taken to ECHR as the case was being taken against the United Kingdom instead.

Human rights solicitors Phoenix Law were instructed by Mr Lee to take the case, arguing that the Supreme Court failed to give appropriate weight to Mr Lee's rights under the European Convention of Human Rights.

But in a written ruling on Thursday, the ECHR said that Mr Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” during the seven-year battle for justice.

It said: “Convention arguments must be raised explicitly or in substance before the domestic authorities.

“The applicant had not invoked his Convention rights at any point in the domestic proceedings.

“By relying solely on domestic law, the applicant had deprived the domestic courts of the opportunity to address any Convention issues raised, instead asking the court to usurp the role of the domestic courts.

“Because he had failed to exhaust domestic remedies, the application was inadmissible.”

The Christian Institute welcomed the ruling.

Spokesman Simon Calvert said: “This is the right result.

“The UK Supreme Court engaged at length with the human rights arguments in this case and upheld the McArthurs’ rights to freedom of expression and religion.

“It was disappointing to see another attempt to undermine those rights, so it is a relief that the attempt has failed.

“I’m surprised anyone would want to overturn a ruling that protects gay business owners from being forced to promote views they don’t share, just as much as it protects Christian business owners.

“The ruling in October 2018 by five of the country’s most distinguished and experienced judges was welcomed by lawyers, commentators and free speech experts from across the spectrum.

“They all knew of the implications for freedom of speech and religion, had the decision gone against Ashers.

“This is good news for free speech, good news for Christians, and good news for the McArthurs.”



