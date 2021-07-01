Gathering of CCTV evidence doesn’t interfere with privacy rights of Lunney attack accused, court hears

THE gathering of CCTV evidence for the Kevin Lunney kidnapping trial did not interfere with the accused men's right to privacy, the Special Criminal Court has been told.

Prosecutor Sean Guerin SC said a defence bid to exclude the footage was asking the court to play the part of “Professor Dumbledore”, in Harry Potter, giving an “invisibility cloak” to every criminal.

He said if video evidence could not be used in prosecutions, no criminal would "ever need to wear a balaclava again."

Mr Guerin also asked the non-jury court to reject a claim that private CCTV operators were acting as “agents for the state” and said gardai had a legal duty to seek out video evidence.

He was replying to a defence challenge to the admissibility of video evidence in the trial of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s abduction and torture in 2019.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan, the court has heard.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences" and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

The prosecution maintains CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) evidence links the accused to the alleged offences.

Video evidence from locations including private houses and businesses has been presented over the course of several days in a voir dire, or trial within the trial.

Legal submissions from the defence were heard earlier this week.

Replying today, Mr Guerin said the evidence sought to be used was primarily of accused men allegedly engaged in meeting and travelling for the purpose of the preparation and execution of the offences.

In most of the footage, people could not be seen or identified and the only location that came close to being a private place was the communal area of an apartment complex.

The footage “tells you nothing about the accused or their private lives,” was directly relevant to the commission of the alleged offences themselves and was taken in a public place where, the prosecution maintained, the accused were involved in the preparation and execution of criminal offences.

The CCTV did not allow conclusions to be drawn about anyone’s private lives but allowed conclusions to be drawn about the movements and purposes of persons on certain occasions.

Mr Guerin said the information concerned, at best, the identification of persons and often no more than the general physical appearances of vehicles at times related to the offences being prosecuted.

CCTV systems were privately installed and there was no obligation on the owners to make them available to the authorities, he said.

The defence submissions suggested that the actual preparation and execution of criminal plans in public places was protected from interference by the authorities.

This was “so offensive to reason and good sense” it should be rejected out of hand, Mr Guerin said.

The court was being invited by the defence to play the part of Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter books in giving an “invisibility cloak to everyone involved in criminal activity.”

“No criminal would ever need to wear a balaclava again,” he said.

Mr Guerin contended that the CCTV evidence was not an interference with the accused’s right to privacy.

For the gardai to have to reveal investigation details to CCTV operators to access footage would be “unnecessary in principle and wholly impractical”, he said.

It had not been suggested that any piece of the footage was unnecessary for the prosecution, he said. The footage was “manifestly necessary,” he said.

Mr Guerin argued that if there was any interference with privacy rights, it was not serious because the footage was directly related to an offence, it was almost entirely from public places, the clips were of very short duration and it was not possible in most cases to identify any person.

If there was any interference in the privacy right, the seriousness of the alleged crimes manifestly justified it, he said.

The defence had asserted that the gardai were acting unlawfully in harvesting CCTV evidence from a “proxy” surveillance system operated by private CCTV owners.

Mr Guerin said this should be rejected, as the Supreme Court had ruled the gardai had a duty to seek out and preserve evidence.

The defence never put it to any of the witnesses who operated CCTV cameras that they were proxies or agents of the state.

“You can’t make that case if you are not willing to put it to the witnesses,” Mr Guerin said.

If the gardai had never sought the footage, the systems would still be there, he said.

Earlier, Giollaíosa Ó Lideaha, for Mr O’Brien, had argued that the prosecution had failed to prove that the video recordings were safely secured and not tampered with.

Mr Guerin said there was no suggestion there was any reason to believe the video was manipulated.

He said it was being suggested there was a “community of talented video editors” that would be “the envy of any Hollywood studio” working in petrol stations, doctors’ surgeries and hotels all across the country, from inner city Dublin to Co Cavan, editing in an image of “a somewhat worn out Renault Kangoo van” with a “strikingly visible red lightning bolt on the side” on precisely the dates the prosecution alleges the van was used for criminal purposes.

The “remarkable proposition” was there were also video editors on the country roads between Cavan and Co Fermanagh whose “peccadillo” was to insert a black Audi or saloon, one of which happened to be at Lakeland Dairies in Killeshandra, Co Cavan at the same time that Mr Lunney, “bound and beaten, stares out from a gap in the boot and catches a glimpse of the Lakeland Dairies sign.”

“The defence says that must be one of the coincidences that life sometimes throws up,” Mr Guerin said.

This was a “preposterous suggestion”, not based on evidence or analysis, he said.

It was not a reasonable doubt but the “merest fanciful and frivolous possibility.”

Mr Guerin will conclude his response to the defence submissions when the trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin.