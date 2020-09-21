Gardens battle: €300,000 estimate to stabilise cliff-like slope behind houses after suspected unauthorised tunnelling, court told

Journalist John Mooney (pictured) has told the court he could not believe it when told his back garden and those of all of his neighbours had been bought from under them

An expert has estimated it could take about €300,000 to stabilise a cliff-like slope behind a 20-house hillside terrace following suspected unauthorised tunnelling, a judge was told today Monday.

Judge Francis Comerford heard in the Circuit Civil Court that there was a continuing danger to life and property of soil and rock falls into the back gardens of picturesque Weirview Cottages overlooking the River Liffey at Lucan, Co Dublin.

The court has already heard that one of the property owners, Thomas Kelly, had claimed to have bought and owned the title to all of his other 19 neighbour’s back gardens from a development company.

Sunday Times crime correspondent John Mooney has told the court he could not believe it when told his back garden and those of all of his neighbours had been bought from under them.

Geotechnical engineer Ciaran Reilly told barrister James McGowan, counsel for Mooney and four of his neighbours, that when he inspected the area behind the cottages he found a two-metre high tunnel had been carved into the face of the slope and exiting, via a stairway of steps, at the top of what has also been described in court as a cliff.

He told Mr McGowan, who appeared with solicitors McCarthy and Associates, that there was a continuing danger of rock falls that had already tumbled into two gardens.

Mr Reilly said that in a joint inspection with engineer Greg Daly for Mr Kelly they had surmised a wire mesh netting cover of the danger areas would likely be the most prudent and safest way of stabilising the area but cost estimates could top €300,000.

He said there may be severe budgetary constraints with regard to stabilising the area which required urgent and immediate attention.

The historic 20-house terrace overlooks the salmon leap and weir in Lucan and Mr Mooney, Pat Howlett, William Stapleton, Pio O’Leary and Edward Roche are seeking legal declarations that they have legal ownership of their back gardens and are entitled to a right of way to access them.

The cottagers say that for years, if not generations, occupants of their homes have had the use of private gardens extending well beyond their back yards. They are claiming ownership of their gardens by way of adverse possession for more than 12 years.

The court heard Mr Kelly had bought the land incorporating the back gardens from Shannon Homes which had developed Laraghcon on the hilltop cliff behind Weirview.

Mr Kelly, who is represented by barrister Richard Downey and Fitzgerald Solicitors, has not yet given evidence to the trial which is expected to last for another week following an earlier three-day part hearing in February last. Mr Downey said the plaintiffs were involved in a “land grab” against Mr Kelly.

Barrister Rory Kennedy, appears with Keith Walsh Solicitors for Paul Lynam, one of a trio of neighbours Kelly was convicted of having harassed and who instigated High Court civil proceedings against him.

Kelly, a 66-year-old pensioner, was found guilty at Blanchardstown District Court of harassing three of his neighbours including Lynam and Mooney, and was handed down a suspended four-month sentence. He has already given undertakings not to harass or trespass.

The case remains at hearing.

Online Editors