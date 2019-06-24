A gardener took out a bag of cocaine in a garda station and snorted it in front of officers, it was claimed in court.

Gardener who 'sniffed cocaine in garda station' was 'in a bit of state', he tells judge

Dublin District Court was told Neil Callaghan (44) had been pacing around the city centre station and making threats before he pulled the bag out and began taking the drug.

Mr Callaghan, a landscape gardener, is charged with possession of cocaine and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour. He is also charged with public intoxication in the incident at Store Street Garda Station last Thursday.

A garda sergeant told the court that the alleged incidents happened when the accused went to the public office of Store Street Garda Station at 3.40pm on the day in question. He began pacing around with his fists clenched and shouted aggressively, stating he was going to “f**k everything up in this place”, it was alleged.

He then produced a bag of suspected cocaine and “proceeded to sniff it in the office”, the sergeant said. A bench warrant was discovered when he was arrested.

“I went into the police station because I was in a bit of a state,” the accused told the judge. “I handed in the cocaine. I didn’t want to get myself into any more trouble. I wasn’t placed under arrest, I walked straight into the cell.”

He went on to say that his girlfriend was in America and he was “a bit upset”.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case against him for a week and agreed to give him bail in his own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required. He imposed a condition that Mr Callaghan resides at an address given to the court at Killegland Walk, Ashbourne, Co Meath. He must sign on daily at his local garda station, commit no offences, keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Judge Smyth granted free legal aid after his solicitor handed a statement of his financial means in to the court and said he was working part time as a landscaper.

“Thanks for the bail,” the accused - of Croftwood Grove, Ballyfermot - told the judge before the proceedings concluded.

Online Editors