Garda’s claims he was discredited over disclosure ‘not justified’, tribunal finds

Complaints by a garda that he was targeted and discredited after making a protected disclosure about a colleague’s alleged relationship with a drug dealer are “not substantiated” and “not justified”, a tribunal of inquiry has found.

Garda Nicholas Keogh complained about 22 specific episodes after he made the protected disclosure in 2014.

However, in an 800-page report, the Disclosures Tribunal found that while he made the complaints in good faith and there was no question they were frivolous or vexatious, “the truth is that the officers accused by Garda Keogh did not target or discredit him”.

The Athlone-based officer claimed to have been targeted after raising concerns about alleged garda collusion with a drug-dealing operation in the midlands. Among the most serious claims was that a garda was having a relationship with a female drug suspect and tipped her off ahead of a search of her home.

Some of his allegations first came to public attention in May 2014 when then TD, now MEP, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan raised them in the Dáil at the same time as Gda Keogh was meeting the Garda confidential recipient, Judge Patrick McMahon. Gda Keogh alleged he was later subjected to harassment by senior gardaí who, he claimed, unsuccessfully sought to manufacture complaints against him.

His allegations about garda collusion were the subject of an investigation led by then Assistant Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin. While Mr Ó Cualáin concluded there was substance to a number of the allegations, he found the evidence was circumstantial and fell short of what was required to bring a criminal prosecution due to rules on hearsay.

Among the 22 episodes of alleged targeting or discrediting examined by the tribunal was a claim former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan telephoned Superintendent Pat Murray in April 2015 to tell him to pull away from Gda Keogh and to isolate him.

The claim was abandoned by Gda Keogh at the tribunal.

Gda Keogh formed the view Supt Murray was installed in Athlone by Mr Ó Cualáin in order to get him out of the station. But tribunal chairman Mr Justice Sean Ryan concluded there was “no evidence to support this theory”.

The judge also found Chief Supt Mark Curran, who Gda Keogh believed to be part of a cabal coming after him, did not target the whistleblower.

His report said that while Gda Keogh’s suspicions and distrust were in some respects understandable, they went far beyond what could be considered in any way reasonable.

“The tribunal’s inference from all of the evidence is that suspicion, disappointment, stress and misunderstanding against the background of long-term alcohol addiction meant that Gda Keogh became irrational and even at times paranoid,” the judge found.

Mr Justice Ryan said Gda Keogh had failed to understand the obligations and functions of his local superiors and was fixated on a small number of officers who he believed bore him ill-will but who had little or no knowledge or even interest in the disclosures he had made.

The judge said the likely explanation for what happened was that the pressure on Gda Keogh, arising from the variety of roles he came to perform, proved too much.

Gda Keogh was a whistleblower, had been identified publicly and in his station as making serious charges against a colleague in the same station, saw himself as participating in the Ó Cualáin investigation, was a reporter to politicians who supported his cause, was an ordinary garda on the beat and had “complex personal issues as to his health”, the report said.

“There are incidents that could have been handled differently or better, the investigations could have been done better or faster, the garda managers could have done better in dealing with Gda Keogh, but the overall verdict has to be that the officers under scrutiny in this case emerge as conscientious members of An Garda Síochána concerned to do their duty,” it said.

The report recommended a protected disclosures manager should be the single point of contact between a garda who makes a disclosure and local and divisional management for all matters arising out of the disclosure, so as to reduce delay and avoid confusion.