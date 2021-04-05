Gardaí were led to stolen lawnmower by its GPS tracker

A MAN was caught walking down a street with a stolen high-end lawnmower after its GPS tracker and alarm were activated.

Robert Byrne (47) did not steal the €2,500 mower but leaned over a garden wall and picked it up after a thief had abandoned it and left it bleeping, on its back “like a turtle”.

Byrne was “a bit drunk” at the time and did not know why he took it, Dublin District Court heard.

Judge Brian O’Shea gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

Byrne, from Shancastle Avenue, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to handling stolen property.

Last June 26, the victim reported a lawnmower had been stolen from his back garden.

It had a GPS tracker installed and the alarm had been activated.

Investigating gardaí saw the accused walking down Ballyfermot Road carrying the lawnmower.

On seeing the gardaí, he dropped it and walked off.

On the night, the accused had been passing a front garden when his attention was drawn to the lawnmower by the sound of the GPS, the defence said.

Whether someone else had stolen it from another garden, he did not know but he was “a bit drunk” and he leaned over a wall and picked it up.

He was “not sure why he did it”, the defence said, adding that Byrne began pressing buttons on the lawnmower, then “toddled down the road” for 100 yards with it before he was caught “very quickly”.

Judge O’Shea said the alarm would not have been going off unless someone picked it up and that meant it must have been “sitting in the garden like a turtle upside down”.

The defence said the accused had “a bit of a problem with the drink”.

Byrne was married with children but was separated.

Judge O’Shea said the accused “took something that he should have left where it was”.

Herald