Gardaí traced robber (21) after he placed online ad to sell phone

A BUSINESS student robbed a woman of €150 in cash after arranging to meet her on an online advertisement forum to sell her a mobile phone, a court heard.

Toyosi Raufu (21) was identified as the culprit after gardaí were able to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address to his north Dublin home.

Officers then spoke to him and he admitted to his role in the robbery.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and fined Raufu €250 after he paid €150 compensation to the injured party.

The defendant, with an address at Castleview Heights in Swords, admitted robbery at Thornleigh Square, Applewood in Swords on October 10, 2018.

Garda Keith Delaney told Swords District Court the injured party responded to an online advertisement relating to the sale of a mobile phone.

She arranged to meet the phone seller at Thornleigh Square, but when she got there two men were present.

Gda Delaney said one of the men pushed her against a parked car and €150 in cash was taken from her.

He said the victim had fully recovered and she did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

Officers identified Raufu as one of the culprits after they traced the IP address to Raufu’s home computer.

Gda Delaney said Raufu was interviewed about the robbery and he made admissions to his involvement in it.

He said the victim was unable to identify which one of the men had pushed her against a car.

The court heard that Raufu had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Deirdre Flannery said the incident took place a few years ago when Raufu was 18 years old and he regretted it immensely.

Ms Flannery said Raufu was now in college studying business and finance.

He was also a talented footballer and had played for Bohemians as a teenager.

The lawyer said Raufu wished to offer an unreserved apology to the victim, and he had brought €150 compensation to court.

Raufu was not the individual who pushed the victim, Mr Flannery added.

She also asked Judge Dempsey to be as lenient as possible, saying Raufu completely regretted his behaviour and he had not been in trouble since this incident.