Gardai are to submit a file in relation to the death of Paul ‘Farmer’ Martin almost ten years after his murder. The file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the next three weeks, an inquest into Mr Martin’s death heard.

Gardai to seek charges in relation to death of Paul 'Farmer' Martin ten years after his murder

The 39-year-old from Kippure Park, Finglas South, Dublin 11 was shot dead in the Jolly Toper pub in Finglas on August 23 2008. Mr Martin had gone to the pub with his partner as part of a funeral party, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

He was seated upstairs, near the entrance when two men entered wearing balaclavas and a gunman opened fire. Eyewitness Celine Grace was seated beside Mr Martin.

“They must have known where he was sitting because they started shooting straight away. I dived onto the ground. Everyone was screaming,” she said. Mr Martin dived behind a chair in a bid to escape, according to Ms Grace. She heard three shots ring out. In her deposition Laura McGrath said she had been Mr Martin’s partner for 18 years. She rushed to the scene and saw Mr Martin taken out on a stretcher.

“I don’t know why this happened to Paul. He didn’t tell me he was fighting with anybody,” she said. Gardai were called to the scene at 6.45pm. Mr Martin was rushed to the Mater hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.58pm. Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis conducted an autopsy and gave the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains open, Detective Inspector Des McTiernan told the court. Gardai made seven arrests, took 600 statements and followed 850 lines of inquiry. A file is to be sent to the DPP ‘imminently,’ according to to DI McTiernan. The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing by person or persons unknown.

