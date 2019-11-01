Gardai submit file to DPP in relation to woman (35) charged with murder of toddler Santina Cawley

GARDAI have submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of a young woman charged with the murder of a toddler in Cork.

The revelation came as Karen Harrington (35), who is charged with the murder of Santina Cawley (2) last July, was remanded on continuing bail for a month.

Harrington, who appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher in Cork District Court, remained silent throughout the brief proceedings.

The young woman was initially remanded in custody but subsequently secured bail before the High Court.

She is charged with the murder of the toddler who died after being found with critical injuries in a Boreenmanna Road flats complex on July 5 last.

She was charged with the murder in August when the court was told she was four months pregnant.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis told Judge Kelleher that the garda file in respect of the matter was submitted to the DPP on Thursday.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said his client faces a single charge and it must be dealt with before the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher remanded Harrington on bail to appear again before Cork District Court on November 29.

Harrington, who appeared in court wearing slacks and a green coat, did not speak during the brief hearing.

She stood when being addressed by Judge Kelleher.

The court previously heard details of the arrest, caution and charge from Det Garda Cormac Crotty.

He said that when the charge was formally put to the defendant, she replied: "I do not understand why I am being charged - I did not murder no one."

Harrington of Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, Cork is not related to Santina.

Free legal aid was granted.

The court previously directed that she receive any medical attention she required as she was pregnant.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the Elderwood complex after the alarm was raised at 5am on July 5 when Santina was discovered with critical injuries.

Santina was treated at the scene by paramedics for her injuries before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tragically, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation on July 6 following a post mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

That examination revealed Santina had met a violent death and had sustained multiple injuries.

Detectives have refused to release the details of the post mortem examination for operational reasons.

The toddler's Mass of the Angels at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne was told she was "God's newest angel."

Mourners were led by her heartbroken parents, Bridget O'Donoghue and Michael Cawley, as well as Santina's four siblings.

Online Editors